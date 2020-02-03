James triple-double leads LA Lakers over Sacremento

AP, SACRAMENTO, California

The Los Angeles Lakers say they are fully prepared for the steady stream of tributes to Kobe Bryant that they will surely see the rest of the season.

LeBron James welcomes it, calling it a therapeutic and needed part of the Lakers’ healing process.

James had another triple-double, despite an off-night shooting, while Anthony Davis scored 21 points as Los Angeles thumped the Sacramento Kings 129-113 on Saturday, their first win since Bryant’s death.

“It’s never going to feel normal. It’s never going to feel the same, but we got our first win since this happened,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “There’s going to be a lot of important steps for us along the way and this was definitely one.”

James had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while helping Los Angeles end a two-game skid. James shot 6 of 15 and missed three of four three-pointers, but made up for it with his 11th triple-double of the season and the 92nd of his career.

Meanwhile, Bryant’s stolen high-school jersey has been returned.

The jersey spent more time in China of late than it did hanging on the wall of the gym named in honor of Lower Merion High School’s career leading scorer.

Bryant’s retired No. 33 jersey was stolen in 2017 from the school’s campus and eventually bought by a collector in China.

Suspicious that the jersey was stolen, the Kobe collector contacted the school and helped return the keepsake to suburban Philadelphia, a process already under way before Bryant was killed on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.

The uniform was at last back where it belonged on Saturday at Bryant Gymnasium.

“Good timing,” Lower Merion coach Gregg Downer said. “That was kind of an iconic moment when the spotlight went on that jersey. It was just tremendous. It was major irony, almost, how we’ve been waiting for that jersey for a long time. For a long time we didn’t know where it was. To have it back, it’s a fitting ending to a tough week.”

In other games, it was:

‧ Trail Blazers 124, Jazz 107

‧ Celtics 116, 76ers 95

‧ Clippers 118, T’wolves 106

‧ Heat 102, Magic 89

‧ Mavericks 123, Hawks 100

‧ Wizards 113, Nets 107

‧ Spurs 114, Hornets 90

‧ Knicks 92, Pacers 85

‧ Warriors 131, Cavaliers 112