WADA orders lab in Moscow to be shut down again

AP, MONTREAL

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Wednesday ordered Moscow’s drug-testing laboratory to be shut down again.

That followed WADA’s finding last month that data stored at the lab was tampered with in an apparent attempt to cover up past drug use by Russian athletes and implicate WADA witnesses.

That was “a serious violation of the code of ethics,” WADA quoted its laboratory expert group as saying.

The laboratory was stopped from carrying out most drug testing in 2015, when cover-ups were first suspected, but it was allowed to resume limited blood testing in May 2016.

Closing the lab, which is operated by Moscow State University, could make it harder and more expensive to conduct blood testing on Russian athletes ahead of this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The closure means “more challenges,” Russian Anti-Doping Agency deputy chief executive Margarita Pakhnotskaya told reporters.

Transporting samples to foreign labs for analysis would also mean higher costs, she added.

The Russian agency works with the lab, but does not run it.

Figures given by WADA last year showed that the Moscow lab handled a total of 3,539 samples from 2016 to 2018, including from foreign tennis players. That was a fraction of its previous workload.

The lab’s work was focused on the so-called biological passport, a program that analyzes blood for the effects of banned substances, not the substances themselves.

Such analysis would be hard to fake, WADA said.

New WADA president Witold Banka on Tuesday agreed to the suspension, it said.

The lab can analyze any samples it received before then, but would have to send others to different labs, it added.