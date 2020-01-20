Solskjaer downplays Liverpool’s status

AFP and AP, MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday said he would not call Liverpool the greatest team in Premier League history until they have the trophies to prove it.

He still thinks that honor should be bestowed upon Alex Ferguson’s treble-winning United side in 1999.

Solskjaer scored the dramatic late winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final that year to cap United’s incredible campaign.

Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool are on course for a historic season of their own, holding a huge lead in the Premier League as they chase a first English league title since 1990.

They remain in the FA Cup and face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 next month as they try to defend their Champions League crown.

However, Solskjaer said that Liverpool have to demonstrate the ability to keep winning year after year before they deserve to be ranked alongside United’s best outfits.

“I would say our 1999 team was the best, but let’s see when the season has finished,” Solskjaer said. “That showed we as a squad could cope with three tournaments. It was an amazing season, an amazing group, the personalities, the camaraderie.”

“I’m sure Liverpool can win all three, so I’m not going to say yes or no, but let’s see in May,” he said. “You have to do it again and again and again, and Sir Alex is the only manager who has won it three times.”

“He had an exceptional way of motivating us and getting us ready, a way of just letting trophies be trophies, win them and move forward,” he said.

The 1-1 draw between the sides at Old Trafford in October last year is the only Premier League game Liverpool have not won so far this season.

United were to play Liverpool after press time last night.

Elsewhere, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur dropped points.

Manchester City were held 2-2 by Crystal Palace, further boosting Liverpool’s title hopes, after Tottenham drew 0-0 with Watford.

Arsenal’s underwhelming form under new manager Mikel Arteta continued in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, while Chelsea looked headed for a draw until Isaac Hayden headed in to give Newcastle United a 1-0 win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers showed plenty of hunger to win, coming back from 2-0 down to beat Southampton 3-2.

A Teemu Pukki penalty gave last-place Norwich City some hope of avoiding the drop in a 1-0 win over fellow relegation contender AFC Bournemouth.

Both teams finished the game with 10 men after receiving a red card apiece. The match witnessed the Premier League’s first pitchside video review when referee Paul Tierney, who had already sent off Bournemouth’s Steve Cook for handball in the first half, consulted his monitor in the second half before changing Ben Godfrey’s yellow card to a red.

Jack Grealish scored to rescue a 1-1 draw for Aston Villa against Brighton & Hove Albion, while West Ham United and Everton drew 1-1.