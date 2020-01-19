Taiwanese men’s doubles pair fall in the quarter-finals

Staff writer, with AFP, JAKARTA

Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin crashed out in the quarter-finals at the Indonesia Masters on Friday, losing to Mohammed Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in the men’s doubles.

Ahsan and Setiawan won 9-21, 21-15, 21-19 at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace in Jakarta to eliminate the last of the Taiwanese at the tournament.

The Indonesian pair yesterday won their semi-final 21-12, 18-21, 21-17 over compatriots Fajar Alfian and Mohammed Rian Ardianto and face Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the final after they beat Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia 21-19, 21-19.

Defending champion Anders Antonsen of Denmark on Friday advanced to the semi-finals after beating hometown star Jonatan Christie and played Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu yesterday, winning 21-9, 21-14 to reach today’s final.

In the women’s singles, former world champion Carolina Marin defeated He Bingjiao of China 21-11, 21-19 in the semis, while Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon eliminated China’s Wang Zhiyi 21-12, 23-21.