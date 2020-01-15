SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Hamilton suffers dire injury

Australian Chris Hamilton is to miss the Tour Down Under after suffering an injury in a training crash — rupturing one of his testicles. The 24-year-old Team Sunweb rider posted the eye-watering injury bulletin on Instagram. “Fellas it’s just as painful as you think it is,” Hamilton wrote. “I had a small crash in training. I wish I could say I was doing something gnarly, but no, just on a bike path. Nothing broken but since someone is going to ask what I did anyway, I ruptured a testicle.” In a sport where broken collarbones, wrists and ribs are par for the course, it is a rare injury and the unfortunate Hamilton did not know how long the recovery would be. “It’s a bit unknown, but at this stage all I can say is the surgery to do some repairs went well and I’ll find out more in a follow up next week,” he wrote. “I am pretty devastated to be sidelined for the Aussie summer, but who knows, maybe a change will be for the best! See you all out on the road soon.”

BADMINTON

Momota injured in accident

World No. 1 Kento Momota could be out for two months after being injured in a traffic accident that killed his driver just hours after he won the Malaysia Masters on Sunday. The 25-year-old Japanese suffered cuts and bruising in the accident near Kuala Lumpur, but is aiming to return at the All England Championships on March 11, Japanese Badminton Association secretary-general Kinji Zeniya said yesterday. Momota, who won a record 11 titles last year, had “extraordinary enthusiasm towards the Olympics” this year in Tokyo, Zeniya said, but urged the gold-medal hope to take time to recuperate fully. “I hope he will do his best without pushing and rushing himself too hard, and without being impatient,” he said. Momota has been in hospital since the crash with a slow-moving truck as his party were driving to the airport. The driver was killed at the scene, while Momota received cuts to his face and bruising all over his body, Zeniya said, denying previous reports that he had broken his nose and chin. An assistant coach, physiotherapist and association official were also injured. The accident came after Momota began the season in style with victory over Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the Malaysia Masters final on Sunday.

CRICKET

Spectator banned for abuse

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has banned a spectator from attending international and domestic matches for two years after he admitted racially abusing England paceman Jofra Archer. NZC filed a complaint with the police after failing to “conclusively identify” a spectator who had racially abused the England bowler on the final day of the first Test at the Bay Oval in November last year. “As a result of their inquiries, police have spoken to a 28-year-old Auckland man who subsequently admitted responsibility for the abuse,” NZC said in a statement. “He was issued with a verbal warning for using insulting language. NZC have since ... written to him, advising of his ban from all international and domestic fixtures in New Zealand until 2022.” If the man attends a fixture, he would be removed from the venue and could face further legal action. “We’d again like to extend our apologies to Jofra and the England team management for such an unsavory incident and reiterate once more that this type of behavior is completely unacceptable,” NZC spokesperson Anthony Crummy said.