Djokovic and Nadal to do battle in the first ATP Cup final

AFP, SYDNEY

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are to face each other in the final of the inaugural ATP Cup after winning epic three-set matches yesterday to steer Serbia and Spain to the decider.

World No. 1 Nadal ground down pumped-up Australian Alex de Minaur to guide the Davis Cup champions through their semi-final, while Djokovic battled past Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

Under the format of the team event in Sydney, the top-ranked singles players from each nation play each other, ensuring the two legends clash for a 55th time since their first showdown in 2006.

World No. 2 Djokovic leads 28-26, including beating his archrival in the Australian Open final last year.

Nadal outlasted De Minaur 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 after unflappable teammate Roberto Bautista Agut tamed Nick Kyrgios 6-1, 6-4.

Djokovic also had a tough time against impressive world No. 5 Medvedev, coming through 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 on the back of Dusan Lajovic beating Karen Khachanov 7-5, 7-6 (7/1).

“Alex was playing at a very high level and for me my energy was a little bit lower than usual, but it has been a very emotional evening and a pleasure playing here,” Nadal said. “We know it’s going to be a super tough final. Novak likes a lot to play here, he’s had a lot of great results. So let’s see. We have a good team, too.”

De Minaur had a furious start, breaking Nadal in the opening game of the match and then keeping the pressure on, restricting the Spaniard’s trademark forehand to take the first set in 46 minutes.

Full of energy, his serve was on fire and he was winning the baseline rallies, but Nadal weathered the onslaught and finally won a break point, converting to take the second set.

De Minaur was deflated and the fight went out of him as the 19-time Grand Slam champion showed him who was boss, racing through the deciding set.

Sixteen-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic had looked on track for a comfortable win against Medvedev after sailing through the opening set and breaking in the first game of the second, but the Russian, who won their previous two encounters, roared back.

He broke in the next game and then again for 3-1, with Djokovic smashing his racket as Medvedev took the set to level the match.

A third set of long rallies went with serve until Djokovic got the crucial edge in the fifth game, converting a volley to go 3-2 in front and Medvedev had no answer.

“It was an exceptional match. Lots of rallies and very exhausting. Daniil Medvedev is one of the best players in the world and he showed today why,” Djokovic said. “He’s difficult to break from the baseline, he’s tall and has a good serve. This was the most difficult challenge I have had so far this year.”

Lajovic took a 2-0 record into his showdown with world No. 17 Khachanov and produced a performance that belied his ranking of No. 34,.

“It was definitely one of the toughest matches for me in my career, concerning the situation, the tension and the importance of the moment, but the crowd carried me,” he said.