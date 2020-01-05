Pavelski’s offense helps Stars beat Red Wings 4-1

AP, DALLAS, Texas

Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and the Dallas Stars on Friday beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 for their fourth straight come-from-behind win.

Pavelski was honored before the game for playing in his 1,000th NHL game last month — and then showed why he has lasted so long in the league.

“To be able to play a thousand games is a strength of character, not only skill and talent — so, good for him,” Stars interim coach Rick Bowness said. “It was a great honor for him tonight and he responded with an excellent game.”

Pavelski assisted on Roope Hintz’s tying goal in the first period and added the Stars’ third goal in the second period. He had an apparent goal disallowed in the third period, because of goalie interference.

Radek Faksa and Andrej Sekera also scored for Dallas. Faksa’s goal was on a power play, and the goals by Hintz and Sekera were short-handed. Esa Lindell had three assists, tying a career high.

Dylan Larkin scored his 10th goal for Detroit. Goalie Jonathan Bernier finished with 23 saves in his first start since beating the San Jose Sharks 2-0 on Tuesday for his first shutout of the season.

Larkin was disappointed when the Red Wings came up empty on a four-minute power play.

“We spent four minutes of power-play time and don’t come up with a whole lot,” he said.

Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin had 22 stops.

Dallas (24-14-4) moved into a tie for second in the Central Division with the idle Colorado Avalanche, trailing only the Saint Louis Blues with 58 points.

The Red Wings (10-29-3) have an NHL-low 23 points. They are 3-17-2 in their past 22 games.

Pavelski played his first 13 years and 963 games for San Jose before joining the Stars this season. His 1,000th came on Dec. 20 at Florida.

“That’s not an easy switch to flip when you go from one team where you’ve been so long and come to another,” Bowness said. “He’s a big part of our hockey club.”

Pavelski was pleased that his family could join him for the pre-game ceremony. It included son Nathan’s designation as the Junior Star of the Night, standing for the anthem with Dallas’ starting lineup.

“Now that he’s 9, he understands a lot of it,” Pavelski said. “He knows guys by their nicknames and that’s fun. Everyone here’s just made our transition easy as far as feeling at home.”

The Stars increased their lead to 3-1 on Pavelski’s unassisted goal at 11 minutes, 42 seconds into the second period. He skated in a two-on-one with Hintz, held on to the puck and sent a wrist shot into the net.

Four minutes into the third period, Pavelski knocked the puck across the goal line, but Detroit coach Jeff Blashill successfully challenged the ruling.

Sekera added a short-handed empty-net goal on a wrist shot from the blue line with 2:56 to play. It was Sekera’s second goal in two games after he had gone three years without scoring.

At the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller each had a goal and an assist, and the Washington Capitals held off the Carolina Hurricanes for a 4-3 win.

Richard Panik and Jakob Vrana also scored for the Capitals, who had dropped two in a row. Rookie goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 38 shots.

Washington led 4-1 early in the third period before Carolina rallied on power-play goals by Teuvo Teravainen and Ryan Dzingel. Samsonov stopped Warren Foegele late in the game to preserve the win.