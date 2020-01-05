Argentina advance in Cup

AFP, SYDNEY

Top Poland player Hubert Hurkacz yesterday stunned pocket-rocket Diego Schwartzman at the ATP Cup, with the Argentinian blaming searing heat for his defeat.

Temperatures soared to more than 40°C in Sydney, but fears that smoke haze from bushfires burning across New South Wales could affect the action proved unfounded.

World No. 14 Schwartzman, one of the shortest players on tour at just 1.70m, looked destined for victory after winning the first set, but wilted to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 loss.

Guido Pella, ranked 25, had earlier battled past Kamil Majchrzak 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 to give Argentina the edge in their Group E tie at the 24-nation event.

Hurkacz returned to partner two-time Grand Slam winner Lubasz Kubot in a deciding doubles match, but his energy was sapped and they slumped 6-2, 6-4 to Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, handing Argentina a 2-1 victory.

“The first match with this weather, you know, 45°C inside the court, difficult to play, difficult to be ready every single point,” said Schwartzman, who has improved his year-end ranking for four straight seasons.

Hurkacz, who last year won his first title at the Winston-Salem Open and earned the biggest win of his career over world No. 4 Dominic Thiem at the Miami Open, again proved he has the ability to beat high-ranked players.

Almost 30cm taller than the Argentinian, the world No. 37’s big serve was a key weapon.

Pella beat Majchrzak in front of a noisy Argentinian contingent at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

With ice towels out at the breaks to cool him down, he broke serve five times before triumphing in 2 hours, 4 minutes.