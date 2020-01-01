Paul Pogba set to return for visit to Arsenal

Reuters, MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to return for his side’s English Premier League visit to Arsenal today after sitting out Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley as a precaution, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

The France international returned from a long injury layoff as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday last week and then played 45 minutes in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United the following Thursday.

Pogba felt pain in his ankle after the Newcastle game, but Solskjaer said that the 26-year-old would be ready for Arsenal.

“He’s been out for a long while and he didn’t feel right,” Solskjaer told reporters. “When you’ve been out for such a while it’s always going to take time until you’re 100 percent. He wasn’t ready [to face Burnley] because he’s not really done too many games and he’s had two in a few days, and he just needed another day’s recovery.”

Pogba has been repeatedly linked in the media with a move away from Manchester United, but his agent, Mino Raiola, on Monday told Sky Sports that the midfielder would be staying at Old Trafford.

“Paul has always respected Manchester United, just as Manchester United has also always respected Paul, and the only one that talks for Manchester United and for Paul is Ole,” Raiola said. “I go by what he [Solskjaer] says. He [Pogba] will not move, and that’s OK. We are good with them.”

“As long as Paul is at Manchester United he wants to win trophies ... he wants to give it 100 percent,” he said. “Paul is struggling a little bit with his injury that we tried to resolve and I think that’s our main interest now.”

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay damaged knee ligaments in the win over Newcastle and Solskjaer said that the 23-year-old could be out of action for about a month.

“I wouldn’t expect him to be back within a few weeks,” the Norwegian said. “I don’t know if it’s three or four weeks... We’ve just got to find a way through it.”

Manchester United’s win over Burnley lifted them to fifth in the table, while Arsenal dropped to 12th after losing to Chelsea on Sunday.