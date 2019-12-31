James reaches assists milestone

AP, LOS ANGELES

On the night before his 35th birthday, LeBron James reached another milestone.

James on Sunday became the ninth player in NBA history with 9,000 assists in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 108-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

James — named The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Decade earlier in the day — got assist No. 9,000 with 4 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter when he fired an outlet pass to Anthony Davis three-quarters of the way down the court for a dunk.

It was one of 13 assists on the night for James.

“It was something that was instilled in me when I first picked up a basketball,” James said about his ability to distribute the ball. “One of my earliest coaches said the best part of the game was to move side to side, attract the defense and get the teammate the open look.”

James, who scored 13 points, has been more aggressive running the point in the past two games. He totaled 29 assists and only three turnovers in victories over Portland and Dallas.

“His pace the last two nights has been outstanding, and not wanting to settle,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We have done a much better job of living in the paint the past couple games, making great decisions and being aggressive.”

James said that he has been more aggressive because he wants to get up the floor quicker to have more time to see what opposing defenses are doing.

“My teammates and coaching staff trust me to play the point and run the show,” he said. “It’s my job to take care of the ball, put guys in position to be successful, get them the ball on time and on target.”

Davis led the Lakers with 23 points and nine rebounds. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added a season-high 19 points, including four three-pointers, while Dwight Howard scored 15, all in the second quarter.

The defense was also impressive as they held the Mavericks to a season-low in points and shooting from the floor at 36 percent.

Vogel said that he threw in some zone defenses for the first time in the regular season.

“I think it was good and messed them up a little bit. It disrupted them a little bit,” Davis said.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 19 points, but struggled from the field one night after getting his ninth triple-double of the season. The second-year guard shot five of 14 and missed all six of his three-point attempts.

“That was one of the worst games we played. We didn’t play like us and had a really bad night. I can’t say much more,” Doncic said.

Delon Wright came off the bench to score 14 points, while Dorian Finney-Smith and J.J. Barea had 12 apiece.

Los Angeles, who have won two straight after a four-game losing streak, led most of the way.

The Lakers were up 35-31 midway through the second quarter before going on a 12-2 run to take control.

The Mavericks committed four turnovers during a spurt that led to seven Lakers points, including a pair of dunks by Howard.

The Lakers’ largest lead was 17 midway through the third.

“They played with more force. Any time we started to get some traction they had an answer,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said.

Elsewhere, the Thunder downed the Raptors 98-97, the Pelicans routed the Rockets 127-112, the Nuggets dethroned the Kings 120-115 and the Grizzlies mauled the Hornets 117-104.