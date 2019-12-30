Blundell resists, but Aussies win easily

AP, MELBOURNE, Australia

Captain Tim Paine boasted of his bowling attack’s “absolute firepower” after Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs with a day to spare in the second Test to clinch the three-match series, despite a Tom Blundell century.

Australia set New Zealand 488 to win and fast bowler James Pattinson (3-35) did the early damage to propel the home team toward victory. He tore though New Zealand’s top-order batting, including dismissing Kane Williamson LBW for a duck and Ross Taylor bowled for 2.

Pattinson took match figures of 6-69.

“He was awesome today in particular, but he also bowled superbly in the first innings,” Paine said. “Today when it was his turn to step up, he provided the team with a spark.”

“We’ve got some absolute firepower with the ball,” he said. “All of them are going to have their day in the sun.”

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took four wickets to help steer Paine’s lineup to an unbeatable lead in the three-match series, which concludes with the Sydney Test starting on Friday.

New Zealand were bowled out for 240 in their second innings after being skittled for 148 in their first innings.

New Zealand had few contributors, pace bowler Neil Wagner being one, taking seven wickets in the match in another hearty display.

Blundell also provided what skipper Williamson described as a “silver lining.”

Thrust into the opening role, he scored a stylish 121, his second century in three Tests, having played two in 2017 batting at No. 8.

Resuming on day 4 on 137-4, Australia declared their second innings at 168-5, an overall lead of 487.

New Zealand lost three wickets for three runs in a top-order collapse as Pattinson struck three times in two overs, leaving Williamson’s lineup in a desperate position at 38-3 at lunch.

Williamson, ranked among the top three batsmen in Test cricket, has scored 34, 14, 9 and 0 in this series.

Blundell shared half-century partnerships with Henry Nicholls (33) and B.J. Watling (22).

Lyon had Nicholls neatly stumped by Paine at 89-4 and then had Watling caught at leg-slip at 161-5, ending an entertaining 72-run stand.

Colin de Grandhomme (9), Mitch Santner (27) and Tim Southee (2) were unable to take the game into day 5, while Trent Boult did not bat because of a fractured hand, which will keep him out of the Sydney Test.

Blundell was last man out, caught by Lyon at mid-on.

S Africa-England

Staff writer

England were 256-7 at press time last night, still needing another 120 runs to defeat South Africa on day 5 of the first Test at Centurion.