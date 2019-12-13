Rockets survive Cavaliers scare

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

James Harden scored 55 points — 20 in the fourth quarter — and Russell Westbrook added 23 points as the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night withstood an unexpected scare from Cleveland and held on for a 116-110 win over the free-falling Cavaliers, who have lost eight straight and 14 of 15.

Harden matched Kyrie Irving’s arena record for points in a game and his fourth with 50 or more this season bailed out the Rockets, who allowed the Cavs to score 24 straight points in the second half.

Cleveland were still up 108-107 when Harden, who came in leading the NBA in scoring at 38 points per game, dropped a floater in the lane. After a turnover by Cavs guard Jordan Clarkson, P.J. Tucker hit a three-pointer from the corner and Clint Capela had a dunk following another Cleveland miscue.

The inexperienced Cavaliers crumbled in the final minute, making three turnovers.

Capela added 13 rebounds for Houston, who figured to have an easy time with the Cavs, who are struggling under first-year coach John Beilein.

However, Cleveland, came to play and were led by rookie Kevin Porter Jr’s season-high 24 points. Collin Sexton added 18, while Kevin Love had 17 points and 11 boards.

Harden connected on a pair of three-pointers during a 16-2 run in the third quarter when the Rockets, who were sleepwalking through long stretches of the first half, appeared to take control.

However, Houston relaxed and Cleveland went on a jaw-dropping 24-0 run — all without Love, who was on the bench with a head laceration — over a 4 minute, 43 seconds stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters to a take a 99-88 lead on Porter’s bucket.

Beilein said that increased trade chatter surrounding Love has not been a distraction.

“I’ve been hearing about that from the day I was hired,” Beilein said. “Whatever happens in this basketball business happens. We want Kevin to play at his best and I’m sure he does as well. We hope that happens today and every day going forward.”

Love, who has been sidelined by a bruised back and illness, came in averaging 15.6 points and a team-high 10.5 rebounds. However, he had averaged only nine points in his past six games.

Beilein said that he has not spoken directly to Love about whether he wants to be dealt.

“We’ve talked just around the edges of that right now,” Beilein said. “If those type of things come out, the best thing for Kevin right now is to play the best he can every minute.”

In other results, it was:

‧ Clippers 112, Raptors 92

‧ Lakers 96, Magic 87

‧ Pacers 122, Celtics 117

‧ Hornets 113, Nets 108

‧ Jazz 127, Timberwolves 116

‧ Bulls 136, Hawks 102

‧ Grizzlies 115, Suns 108

‧ Bucks 127, Pelicans 112

‧ Kings 94, Thunder 93

‧ Knicks 124, Warriors 122, OT