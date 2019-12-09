City slam ‘racist gesture,’ espouse ‘zero tolerance’

AFP, MANCHESTER, England

Manchester City pledged to take a zero-tolerance approach against supporters found to have subjected Manchester United players to racist abuse after the Premier League champions lost to their local rivals on Saturday.

United midfielder Fred was hit by objects thrown from the crowd as he prepared to take a corner in the second half and footage on social media appearing to show a City fan mimicking a monkey at the Brazilian.

“Manchester City FC are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a supporter making racial gestures during the second half of the match against Manchester United this evening,” City said in a statement.

“Officials from the club are working with Greater Manchester Police in order to help them identify any individuals concerned and assist with their enquiries,” it said.

“The Club are also working with [police] regarding an instance of objects being thrown onto the field of play,” it said.

“The club operates a zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life,” it added.