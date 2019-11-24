SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

BADMINTON

Taiwanese duo make final

Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday advanced to the final of the men’s doubles at the Gwangju Korea Masters after winning their semi-final 21-16, 21-13 against South Korean pairing Kim Won-ho and Park Kyung-hoon. Lee and Wang won in 32 minutes at Gwangju Women’s University and face Shem Goh and Tan Wee-kiong of Malaysia in today’s final. There was no other success for Taiwanese on the penultimate day. In the mixed doubles, Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang lost 12-21, 15-21 to Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, while Lee Jhe-huei and Hsu Ya-ching lost 17-21, 17-21 to Goh and Shevon Jemie Lai. In the women’s doubles, Hsu and Hu lost 19-21, 16-21 to Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan.

TABLE TENNIS

Lin Yun-ju advances

Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju reached the semi-finals at the T2 Diamond Singapore yesterday with a 4-2 win over Patrick Franziska of Germany. Lin faces either Japan’s Jun Mizutani or Lin Gaoyuan of China for a place in the final, with both games to be played today. After losing the opening game of the quarter-final 10-11, Lin won three on the trot before the time rules pushed the match into “fast five” conditions. Lin dropped the first of those 1-5, but claimed the second 5-2 to end the contest. “I was a bit unsettled during the first game, but I became more decisive as the match wore on,” Lin told T2diamond.com. “I got into rhythm and just followed the game plan that my coach and I set out. I don’t feel a lot of pressure and am getting used to this setting,” he said of the tournament’s match format.

RUGBY UNION

Tonga given Cup lifeline

Tonga’s women’s rugby team have been given another opportunity to qualify for the 2021 World Cup after the side were withdrawn from the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championships in Fiji and quarantined this week following a measles outbreak. The outbreak has killed at least six people in Samoa and spread across the Pacific islands, with the Tongan Ministry of Health last week there confirming that were more than 250 confirmed cases of the disease. The decision to quarantine the team was made by Fijian health officials and the WHO. The Oceania championships, which began on Monday and are to conclude on Sunday next week, doubled as a qualifying tournament for the World Cup in New Zealand, with the winners advancing directly to the global showpiece. The second-placed team would enter a repechage tournament. However, World Rugby said that Tonga would now play the third-placed team from the Oceania tournament with the winners advancing to a match against the side finishing second. The winners of that game would play in the repechage tournament.

SNOWBOARDING

Jake Carpenter honored

Snowboarders on Friday glided down a Vermont mountain as a tribute to Jake Burton Carpenter, a pioneer in the sport who died this week. Carpenter, who founded Burton Snowboards, died on Wednesday of cancer complications. He was 65. Burton Snowboards chief executive officer John Lacy encouraged employees to do “what Jake would be doing” on Friday, “and that’s riding.” So they did, taking to the slopes at Stowe Mountain Resort in the rain. They packed onto chairlifts and met at the top for a ceremony at the stone hut, a special place for Carpenter. Then they rode down together. “It’s been a tough couple of days, but there’s nothing better than being together with Jake’s big family,” said Ian Warda, who works at Burton Snowboards.