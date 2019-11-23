Osborne-Paradis down but not out after horrific injury

Reuters, TORONTO

Considering his once mangled lower-left leg has been put back together with 13 screws, bone cement and a hip bone taken from a cadaver, alpine ski racer Manuel Osborne-Paradis’ return to the piste could rank among the great ski racing comebacks of all time.

Even his trauma surgeon, Stephen French, who had the task of reconstructing the shattered leg, would not disagree.

A year after suffering what many thought would be a career-ending crash, Osborne-Paradis hopes to join the Canadian national team in China in February for a World Cup, if for no other reason than to get a look at the venue for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, in which he plans to race.

“These injuries are pretty rare. This is more like a motor vehicle collision, a two-cars-hitting-head-on kind of injury,” said French, who has worked with Alpine Canada since 2005. “He has a lot of friends in ski racing who happen to be doctors, who assumed from the outset that this was it. This is a career-ender with that kind of injury.”

Osborne-Paradis is now back on his feet, but weeks away from running, months away from skiing and more than two years out from his ultimate goal of competing for Canada at a fifth Winter Olympics.

Brian Stemmle’s return to win Pan Am Winter Games gold after a horrific 1989 crash during a competition in Kitzbuehel, which almost cost the Canadian his life, is viewed as the ultimate comeback.

Others can also make an argument.

Austrian great Hermann Maier, who nearly had is leg amputated in a motorcycle accident, returned to win the overall World Cup title.

It was a year ago that Osborne-Paradis pushed out of the Lake Louise start hut for the first run in training for the season opening World Cup downhill.

It was a generally quiet training session until Osborne-Paradis lost control coming into the “Fishnet” section of the layout, a crash he blamed on a combination of bad luck and “driver error.”

Osborne-Paradis’ leg was jammed under the protective fencing, leaving the limb twisted and shattered.

When medical staff arrived on the scene, Osborne-Paradis was given a Fentanyl lollipop to dull the excruciating pain, while they waited for a helicopter to come and airlift the skier.

Once at the hospital, Osborne-Paradis would undergo nine operations in 12 days.

“The severity is very uncommon. Generally, it is just not fixed that often. Usually, it is a fatality,” Osborne-Paradis said. “To me it didn’t feel that devastating. You take your drugs and go off into La-La Land. It was the fear in the doctors eyes that scared me.”

A member of Canada’s Alpine team since 2004, Osborne-Paradis has climbed the World Cup podium 11 times, including three wins. He is a four-time Olympian and a super-G world championship bronze medalist.

However, over the past eight years, he has spent almost half of them recovering from knee injuries.

He missed most of the 2011 and all of the 2012 campaign after tearing ligaments in the same left knee and is now sitting out a second successive season due to the shattered leg.

In the high-speed world of downhill, slow and steady is not a concept that racers easily grasp.

Skiing this year is likely to be limited to enjoying a few runs with his daughter.

If the recovery continues on course, there would be late-season training camps and the national championships.

Now 35-years-old with a wife and daughter and another child on the way, Osborne-Paradis insists that he will know when it is time to quit.