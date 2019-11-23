England remove NZ’s top order; Williamson falls

AFP, MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand

England yesterday took the prized wicket of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson to narrowly claim the honors on the second day of the first Test, as the hosts were nearly made to pay for signing autographs.

After New Zealand slumped to 106-3, Williamson had been leading New Zealand’s recovery when he was removed for 51.

At stumps, the Black Caps were 144-4 in reply to England’s 353. Henry Nicholls was 26 not out with BJ Watling on six, still standing after a day when 10 wickets fell.

The exit of Jos Buttler for 43 had cricket watchers thumbing through the rule books as he was caught by Mitchell Santner, who had to stop signing autographs and leap over advertising boards to enter the playing area and take the catch, which appeared to break the rule about a batter’s right to know field placements.

However, Buttler had no objections as he walked and the England innings ended soon after.

AUSTRALIA VS PAKISTAN

Pakistan yesterday were left to rue a basic error from 16-year-old debutant Naseem Shah as Australia opener David Warner plundered the visitors’ attack with a brilliant 151 not out on the second day of the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia finished the day on 312 for the loss of just one wicket, 72 runs ahead of Pakistan’s first innings total of 240.

Warner scored his first Test century since a year-long ban for ball-tampering, but only after a huge let-off when he was caught behind off a Naseem no-ball.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH

India’s three-pronged pace attack yesterday wreaked havoc with the pink ball to reduce Bangladesh to 73-6 in the first session on the first day of the second and final Test.

The heavily-lacquered ball dominated the bat after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque elected to bat in the first day-night Test for both the teams at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Mominul was soon left to rue the decision as the tourists, beaten inside three days in the series opener in Indore, looked clueless against India’s quality attack.

India need a draw to record their 12th successive home series win.

Additional reporting by Reuters