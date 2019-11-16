SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Lippi resigns as China coach

China are searching for a third coach this year after the Chinese Football Association (CFA) accepted Marcello Lippi’s resignation following a damaging loss to Syria in FIFA World Cup qualifying. A clearly infuriated Lippi, a 71-year-old Italian World Cup winner, made a brief but angry appearance in front of the media after the 2-1 defeat in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday. “My pay is very high and I take all the blame. I am quitting as China coach,” Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying. “We could beat weaker opponents like Maldives and Guam, but when we encountered stronger teams like the Philippines and Syria, we could not play our own football.” Lippi then abruptly left the news conference, walking out before translators had even finished interpreting what he was saying. Hours later, the association said in a statement that it accepted Lippi’s resignation. “We are really sorry that the unsatisfactory results disappoint all Chinese fans,” the CFA said. “The CFA will seriously reflect, rebuild the team, and try our best in the following World Cup qualifiers.” Syria’s victory left them comfortably atop Group A in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. China are five points behind in second, only above the Philippines on goal difference, putting their World Cup hopes in peril.

GOLF

Flawless Oosthuizen leads

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen on Thursday defied pain from a kidney stone to shoot a record-equaling nine-under-par 63 in the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club. Oosthuizen opened a three-shot lead over Belgium’s Thomas Detry with a flawless round, which included nine birdies. Guido Migliozzi of Italy was third on 67, with three other players, including defending champion Lee Westwood and veteran Ernie Els, on 68. Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, on Wednesday withdrew from the pro-am because of the kidney stone and spent time in a hospital in Rustenburg, 50km from the resort in Sun City, South Africa. “At 3am this morning I didn’t think I was going to tee it up,” Oosthuizen said. “I was very uncomfortable, but at 6, 7 o’clock it started getting better.” Oosthuizen said that “it wasn’t that bad” while he was on the course, although he added that he walked slowly between shots to minimize his discomfort.

GOLF

No play at rain-hit Mayakoba

Heavy rain and thunderstorms on Thursday forced PGA Tour officials to scrap play in the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic. After several delays to a scheduled early morning start, tournament officials abandoned attempts to get the first round under way at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, south of Cancun, Mexico. Heavy downpours drenching the course had left many areas of the layout unplayable, tour officials said. “The bottom line is we just don’t have a golf course that’s playable,” PGA Tour rules official Slugger White said. “We’ve got situations out there where we could lose balls in areas that we have no virtual certainty where it was.” With more poor weather forecast for yesterday, White warned of the possibility of a Monday finish for the tournament. The washout is the first time since 2013 that the opening round of a PGA Tour event has been suspended without any play being possible.