Former teammate expresses skepticism over NFL workout for Colin Kaepernick

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid on Wednesday expressed skepticism about an NFL-organized workout for close friend and former teammate Colin Kaepernick, questioning whether this weekend’s scheduled practice was little more than a publicity stunt.

In an unexpected move on Tuesday, the NFL said that it had invited teams to attend a private workout by Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who ignited controversy by kneeling during the US national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Kaepernick has not played since opting out of his 49ers contract at the end of the 2016-2017 season — the season he launched his protests — prompting accusations that he had been blacklisted by the league.

Kaepernick, who has continued to work out regularly in the hope of being able to resurrect his NFL career, on Tuesday said that he was looking forward to tomorrow’s tryout in Atlanta.

“I’ve been in shape and ready for this for three years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs [general managers] on Saturday,” the 32-year-old wrote on Twitter.

However, the timing of the NFL’s workout has puzzled many across the sport. Scheduling the workout on a Saturday is potentially problematical, because most coaches of NFL teams would be preparing for Sunday’s games.

NFL scouts are also more likely to be deployed at college games, which traditionally take place on Saturdays.

Speaking to reporters, Reid questioned whether the workout was a sincere attempt by the NFL to help Kaepernick, who has repeatedly been targeted for criticism by US President Donald Trump.

“It feels like the same play from the NFL,” Reid said. “It feels disingenuous. At this point it feels like a PR [public relations] stunt.”

“They told Colin that he has the opportunity, but it’s the Saturday before a game. Teams are traveling on Saturdays,” he said.

“What head coach or general manager is going to be able to make this trip? But, as far as I know, Colin is going to be there and he’s going to perform, ’cause I know he’s ready,” he added.

ESPN reported that Kaepernick’s camp had asked for the workout to be held on Tuesday next week in order to allow more team officials to attend. The request was turned down by the NFL.

Reid has been one of Kaepernick’s staunchest allies during his period of activism.

Reid is adamant that Kaepernick still has plenty to offer any team willing to sign him.

“He’s in the prime of his career,” Reid said. “He still has a cannon for an arm. He can still run. Too late for his career? No.”