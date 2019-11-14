Formula One follow Hamilton’s eco-friendly policy

AFP, LONDON

Formula One (F1) appear to have taken on board six-time champion Lewis Hamilton’s concerns over the environment and have announced a plan to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The goal to eliminate the sport’s carbon footprint includes not only race cars on the track, but the entire F1 circus that accompanies the sport, extending to road and air transport of team employees as well as the transportation of equipment to the tracks all over the world.

F1 says that it would “move to ultra-efficient logistics and travel and 100 percent renewably powered offices, facilities and factories” and offset emissions that cannot be cut, according to the BBC.

F1 are taking immediate steps in their drive to be environment-friendly by launching carbon reduction with the target of making all events “sustainable” by 2025, including eliminating single-use plastics and ensuring that all waste is reused, recycled or composted.

F1 cars are already engineered to be vastly more eco-friendly than street cars. Their engines have a thermal efficiency rating of 50 percent, whereas the gas-powered engines in street cars have a rating of about 30 percent.

Beginning in 2021, rules would demand that the fuel used in F1 have a biofuel content of at least 10 percent.

The teams’ present engines are due to be used until 2025, but F1 are hoping to create “the world’s first net-zero carbon hybrid internal combustion engine.”

F1 says it has come up with its plan to have a net-zero carbon footprint “after 12 months of intense work with governing body the FIA, sustainability experts, F1 teams, promoters and partners.”

Hamilton said ahead of the Mexico Grand Prix last month he intended to make himself carbon-neutral by the end of this year, adding that he is swapping his fuel-reliant road cars for electric cars.

“I don’t allow anyone in my office, but also within my household, to buy any plastics,” he said. “I want everything recyclable down to deodorant, down to toothbrushes — all these kind of things. I sold my plane over a year ago. I fly a lot less now.”