Real Sociedad latest to top topsy-turvy La Liga

AFP, MADRID

Basque outfit Real Sociedad on Friday went to the top of La Liga thanks to a 1-1 draw at home against bottom side CD Leganes.

In a season that has seen several sides get to the top, including Granada, Real Sociedad have 23 points from 13 games with Barcelona and Real Madrid just a point behind, with two games in hand and both playing yesterday.

Leganes striker Mikel Merino got the away side off the mark in the 63rd minute before Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri equalized with a header in the 78th minute.

“I see long faces both inside the dressing room and out of it, but we have to be happy,” Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil said.

His opposite number, Javier Aguirre, who was overseeing his first point in his first match as the one in charge, was also positive.

“We’re still bottom and that’s how it goes sometimes, but we have got a point at a difficult ground against a strong side who are top of the league and I’m really happy for the boys,” Aguirre said.

Leganes have just six points and are to be locked in a long struggle to climb out of the relegation zone.

ERNESTO VALVERDE

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has said that he is not worried about his future and feels fully supported by the club.

Valverde’s position has again come under scrutiny after Barca were last weekend beaten 3-1 by Levante UD, before being held to a goalless draw at home to Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

Asked if he feels concerned about his future, Valverde said: “No.”

“The club has supported me and respected me,” he added. “I have no problem with that.”

Barcelona have lost three times in the league already this season and their semi-final collapse against Liverpool in the Champions League in May still lingers.

“I don’t have much to say except if the game against Slavia had been better or if we had scored in the first half or another in the second, it would be different,” Valverde said.

Yesterday, Barca were to play at home against struggling RC Celta de Vigo, who appointed Oscar Garcia as coach on Wednesday after sacking Fran Escriba.

“What we need is a victory,” Valverde said. “We come from losing a game against Levante, where we conceded three in six minutes, and we need a victory to get back to adding three points.”

“We are motivated,” Valverde added. “We know this will be a difficult match, but we want to win for the feeling more than anything but also to stay top of the table.”

Barcelona are ahead of Real Madrid only on goal difference, but the two sides have played a game fewer than Real Sociedad in third and Atletico Madrid in fourth, after El Clasico was postponed last month.