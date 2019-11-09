Home / Sports
Sat, Nov 09, 2019 - Page 16　

Japan’s Momota, Taiwan’s Tai advance to semi-finals

AFP, SHANGHAI

Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan returns to Kim Ga-eun of South Korea during their China Open women’s singles quarter-final in Fuzhou yesterday.

Photo: AFP

Defending champion and world No. 1 Kento Momota yesterday battled past former No. 1 Viktor Axelsen to reach the China Open semi-finals.

Japan’s Momota, who is chasing his 10th title of the season, suffered a second-game wobble before beating Axelsen of Denmark 21-18, 12-21, 21-16 in their quarter-final.

The 25-year-old Momota next faces Axelsen’s compatriot, Rasmus Gemke, or Angus Ng Ka-long of Hong Kong in today’s last four.

The victory for Momota, the reigning two-time world champion, was his 13th in 15 matches against Axelsen, now ranked sixth in the world.

In the women’s semi-finals, world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan faces world No. 2 Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Tai was forced to fight for her spot in the last four, defeating unseeded Kim Ga-eun of South Korea 21-15, 11-21, 21-13.

This story has been viewed 637 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top