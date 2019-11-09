Japan’s Momota, Taiwan’s Tai advance to semi-finals

AFP, SHANGHAI

Defending champion and world No. 1 Kento Momota yesterday battled past former No. 1 Viktor Axelsen to reach the China Open semi-finals.

Japan’s Momota, who is chasing his 10th title of the season, suffered a second-game wobble before beating Axelsen of Denmark 21-18, 12-21, 21-16 in their quarter-final.

The 25-year-old Momota next faces Axelsen’s compatriot, Rasmus Gemke, or Angus Ng Ka-long of Hong Kong in today’s last four.

The victory for Momota, the reigning two-time world champion, was his 13th in 15 matches against Axelsen, now ranked sixth in the world.

In the women’s semi-finals, world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan faces world No. 2 Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Tai was forced to fight for her spot in the last four, defeating unseeded Kim Ga-eun of South Korea 21-15, 11-21, 21-13.