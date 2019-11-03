Farrell says slow start cost England

AFP, YOKOHAMA, Japan

England captain Owen Farrell blamed a sluggish start as his team crashed to a 20-point defeat to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final yesterday.

“We didn’t start it well. Probably had a disappointing first half,” said Farrell, who looked close to tears after the 32-12 loss.

The team had shown good fight in the second half and they were “massively proud” to lead England to the World Cup final, “but credit to South Africa. They were very good today,” said Farrell, who kicked all 12 of England’s points.

England Coach Eddie Jones said that his team were unable to make headway against heavyweights South Africa.

“We just struggled to get in the game. The effort of the players was outstanding, but we just struggled to get on the front foot today,” the Australian said.

“I can’t fault the preparation of the players,” Jones said. “They’ve worked hard the entire World Cup and I think they played with a lot of pride and passion.”

“We just weren’t good enough today and congratulations to South Africa for an outstanding performance,” he said.

Jones refused to look for excuses, saying that preparations had not been unduly affected after England’s arrival at the ground was delayed during their bus ride.

“Thats the great thing about rugby, one day you’re the best team in the world and the next a team knocks you off,” he said.