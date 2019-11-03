Springboks hold aloft Webb Ellis Cup

AP and AFP, YOKOHAMA, Japan

South Africa won the Rugby World Cup for a record-tying third time yesterday, using their power at the set piece to seize control before scoring two clinical late tries through their wingers in a 32-12 victory over England.

It is three-from-three in finals for the Springboks after wins in 1995 and 2007 and they have finally scored a try in a title match, too, with Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe crossing out wide in the final 13 minutes.

That Mapimpi and Kolbe scored the tries and Siya Kolisi led the Boks out as captain made this a poignant and transcendent night for a country still trying to fully emerge from the apartheid era.

Kolisi thanked all South Africa, from the people on the farms and in the townships and in the streets.

“We can achieve anything if we work together as one,” said Kolisi, who last year became the first black player appointed as Springboks captain.

The win also ensured that the Springboks became the first team to lose a game and rebound to win the title, having lost their tournament-opening game last month to the two-time champion All Blacks in the pool stage.

England were outplayed in every aspect in a flat display in Yokohama, a week after delivering possibly the greatest performance in their history to overwhelm New Zealand in the semi-finals. Their players slumped to their knees at the final whistle, lock Maro Itoje hurling scrum cap into the ground.

The Springboks did not let them play, putting on the squeeze at the scrum — where they won four of flyhalf Handre Pollard’s six penalties — and using their rolling maul to great effect.

Leading 18-12 with a quarter of the game left, with Owen Farrell kicking four penalties for all of England’s points, the Springboks opened up and showed the other side of their game.

Mapimpi kicked ahead from the left wing and was on hand to receive a pass from center Lukhanyo Am to race over near the posts in the 67th minute.

Kolbe’s try was even better, the right winger scampering down the touch line before sidestepping Farrell and running through unchecked in the 74th minute.

It was 24 years ago when the Springboks won their first World Cup in front of the late Nelson Mandela, a year after he became president in a democratic election after decades of racial segregation and his own imprisonment for 27 years.

Two years ago, South African rugby was on its knees — beaten 57-0 by the All Blacks and losing by a record margin to Ireland. Rassie Erasmus came in as coach in February last year, got the team playing to its strengths and the Boks are world champions for the third time from seven editions they have played.