SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

England cruise over NZ

England cruised to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening Twenty20 international in Christchurch yesterday. James Vincent top-scored for the tourists with 59, his maiden T20 half-century as England chased down their 154-run target in 18.3 overs. A three-wicket haul from spinner Mitchell Santner was not enough to rescue the Black Caps, whose batting line-up failed to fire after England won the toss and opted to bowl.

CRICKET

Australia sweep series

Sri Lanka yesterday posted 142-6, with Kusal Perera hitting 57, but Australia cruised to the target to sweep their three-match Twenty20 series, with David Warner grinding out a third successive half-century in the seven-wicket win. The home team have been dominant throughout, winning by 134 runs in Adelaide and by nine wickets in Brisbane ahead of the clash in Melbourne.

ICE HOCKEY

Nifty Tkachuk helps Flames

Matthew Tkachuk tied the game in the final minute of regulation and scored the winning goal with just over a second left in overtime on a nifty shot between his legs, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-5 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Calgary rallied from a three-goal deficit and ended Nashville’s four-game winning streak. On the winner, Tkachuk skated in front of the net against two Nashville defenders, let the puck slip between his legs and flipped a shot that beat Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne high to the stick side with 1.4 seconds left in overtime.

SOCCER

Lippi accused of neglect

Marcello Lippi was accused of neglect and delivering “a slap in the face” amid grumblings that China’s coach is not doing enough to justify one of the highest salaries in soccer management. Former Everton midfielder Li Tie is to temporarily take charge of China’s national team at an East Asian championships next month in South Korea instead of the 71-year-old Italian World Cup winner. Thursday’s announcement by the Chinese Football Association was greeted with anger by sections of local media, which yesterday said that it had nevertheless been long known that Lippi had opted to remain home in Italy for the tournament. “However, this doesn’t mean that this is not a problem,” the Oriental Sports Daily said. “Shouldn’t training the team be his job? Since he holds the salary of the position of the national football coach, he should do the work that the national football coach should do.”

OLYMPICS

Marathon, walking moved

The marathon and race-walking at the Tokyo Olympics next year are to be moved to northern Japan over heat concerns, officials said yesterday, after Tokyo’s governor offered her reluctant support. The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) plan had caught Tokyo and organizers by surprise, with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike repeatedly expressing her opposition. However, she said yesterday that the city would not stand in the way. “We cannot agree with the IOC, but we will not obstruct the decision made by the IOC, which has the final decisionmaking authority,” she said at a meeting with Olympic officials and organizers. “In other words, this is a decision without an agreement.”