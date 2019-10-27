SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Woods revels in wet

Tiger Woods enjoyed himself in almost serene conditions, carding a second straight six-under-par 64 to grab a two-shot second-round lead over Jeff Woodland at the Zozo Championship yesterday. On a day when spectators were not allowed on the premises due to what the PGA Tour said were unsafe conditions, Woods quietly went about his business in front in near-silence at the Narashino County Club in Chiba, Japan. Woodland shot 66 to stake out second place at 10-under, while Keegan Bradley and local favorite Hideki Matsuyama were two shots further back in a tie for third. The course dried remarkably well after being deluged with 150mm of rain on Friday. Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was in a share of 62nd after a second-round 75.

GOLF

South Koreans dominate

Lee Somi and Lee Seung-yeon had a share of the lead at the LPGA BMW Ladies Championship at home in South Korea yesterday. Lee Somi shot a 67 and Lee Seung-yeon 68 as they reached 13-under after the third round in Busan. Six other South Koreans were in the top 10, while Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling shot a 69 for a share of 72nd.

HORSE RACING

Fifth death at Santa Anita

A fifth horse has died at Santa Anita this fall, the 35th overall fatality since Dec. 26 last year at the Southern California racetrack. G Q Covergirl injured both her front legs on Friday on the training track. The five-year-old mare was euthanized on the advice of the attending veterinarian. Trained by two-time Kentucky Derby winner Doug O’Neill, G Q Covergirl had six wins in 16 career starts and earnings of US$200,730. The training track has caused the fewest number of breakdowns. However, there have been three deaths on it since the fall meet began on Sept. 27, including one that was believed to be a heart attack. The other two fatalities occurred during races.

SOCCER

Ekambi scores brace

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a goal in each half on Friday as Villarreal beat Deportivo Alaves 4-1 to move closer to the top of La Liga. Ekambi opened the scoring with a shot from inside the area after a fast counterattack in the 13th minute. He added his second with a touch from close range in the 65th after Lucas Perez had equalized for the visitors with a neat bicycle-kick in the 50th. Gerard Moreno scored the third after another fast break in the 84th, and substitute Javier Ontiveros closed the scoring from a free-kick

SOCCER

Mainz defeat Cologne

FSV Mainz 05 beat Cologne 3-1 at home in the Bundesliga on Friday after the visitors were denied what looked a clear penalty. Cologne were trailing 2-1 and chasing an equalizer when Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate blocked Kingsley Schindler’s cross with his outstretched arm in the 63rd minute. Referee Frank Willenborg was advised to check on video replays, but did not award a spot-kick.

SOCCER

Sassuolo edge Verona 1-0

US Sassuolo beat Hellas Verona 1-0 on Friday in a matchup between two teams in the bottom half of the Serie A standings. Filip Duricic scored shortly after the break with a blistering long-range effort. Sassuolo moved up to 13th place, level on points with 15th-place Verona. Verona hit the post twice, first through Davide Faraoni a minute before Duricic’s goal and again two minutes after Duricic’s score by Valerio Verre.