Russia anti-doping boss foresees long ban from Olympics

AFP, MOSCOW

Russia’s anti-doping chief is predicting a lengthy Olympic ban for the national squad, lashing out at Moscow authorities who he said handed over falsified lab data to international investigators.

The accusations are the latest scandal to hit Russian sport after the country was banned from competing in several international competitions over state-sponsored doping.

“Russia’s Olympic squad will be prevented from participating fully in the Olympic Games in Tokyo [next year]... I think that this will also happen at the [Winter] Games in China [in 2022],” Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) director-general Yuri Ganus said in an exclusive interview.

The best-case scenario in his view is very limited participation “by certain athletes, by invitation,” as happened at last year’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

He said that he expected other penalties too, including restrictions on holding international tournaments in Russia, exclusion of Russians from international sports federations and fines.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) last month demanded that Russia explain “inconsistencies” in electronic data it handed over, which listed results of tests carried out under the laboratory’s previous leadership.

The data handover was supposed to demonstrate Russia’s desire for transparency after the scandalous revelations that RUSADA facilitated state-sponsored doping between 2011 and 2015.

Russian Minister of Sport Pavel Kolobkov on Oct. 8 sent a letter of explanation to WADA about the data.

However, Ganus — who said that he has not had access to that letter — suggested that the scale of the data manipulation is such that these explanations are likely to be insufficient.

WADA’s Compliance Review Committee, which has powers to recommend sanctions, was yesterday scheduled to meet experts who have analyzed the data and looked at Russia’s explanations.

The walls of Ganus’ office in central Moscow are covered with posters promoting clean sport and messages of support from counterparts around the world.

He insisted that RUSADA had nothing to do with the data manipulation, because it did not have access to the database in question.

He said he believes that high-ranking officials must have carried out the fraud, as the data was “under the control of Russia’s Investigative Committee.”

The powerful agency is leading criminal investigations into laboratory employees who were allegedly involved in state-sponsored doping.

However, Ganus questioned what those investigations could hope to achieve now that the credibility of authorities has been so undermined in his eyes.

He hinted that officials might have intervened to protect top athletes from the revelation of their use of doping.

“Whose names were in there? What was there in the data? This data was information about athletes’ test samples,” Ganus said.

“Who were the people who were able to infiltrate the Investigative Committee, what state powers did they have? This is extremely serious,” he said.

The falsifications took place “on the eve of the transfer [of the data] to WADA,” he added.

Ganus, whose appointment as head of RUSADA in 2017 was supposed to drag Russia out of a morass, now sees the country at a crossroads.

“This is a blow to the current generation of athletes and to future generations as well,” Ganus said. “It’s a tragedy.”