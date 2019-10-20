Broncos’ tackle now Rubik’s ambassador

AP

Calvin Anderson has a puzzling talent that goes beyond blocking big defensive lineman. The Denver Broncos rookie offensive tackle has a knack for quickly solving a Rubik’s Cube, even if it is behind his back or he is blindfolded.

He is so good that Rubik’s Cube signed him this week as a brand ambassador. The 23-year-old Anderson will get to travel to international events on behalf of the company, while also producing content for Rubik’s and publicly supporting various endeavors by the company.

“I would never have imagined that one day I would be a brand ambassador for the Cube the first time I picked it up,” Anderson said. “It’s unbelievable.”

One of the other perks that he gets is his own personal Calvin Anderson-branded cubes.

“Calvin’s sportsmanship and ability to bridge both physical and mind sports effectively make him an ideal brand ambassador for Rubik’s,” Rubik’s Brand CEO Christoph Bettin said in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome him.”

Anderson has degrees in mathematical economics and religion with a minor in business from Rice. He transferred to Texas to focus fully on football, but is now working on a master’s in finance.

So, problem solving and puzzles are second nature for him.