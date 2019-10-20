Messi, Suarez, Griezmann on song to take Barca top

Reuters, EIBAR, Spain

Barcelona’s attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann all got on the scoresheet for the first time together yesterday in a 3-0 win away to Sociedad Deportiva Eibar, which took the La Liga champions to the top of the table.

The Catalans lead the standings for the first time this season on 19 points after nine games, although Real Madrid, who had 18 points, could have retaken the top spot when they visited RCD Mallorca later yesterday.

Griezmann put Barca ahead in the 13th minute after a route-one move from his side as Clement Lenglet launched the ball from the heart of the defense downfield to release the France forward, who calmly slotted inside the near post.

The three forwards all combined for the next two goals in a sign that the trio are finally gelling after a stop-and-start season interrupted by injuries to Messi and Suarez.

Suarez brought the ball into the area for Griezmann to slide it across so that Messi could score in the 58th minute.

Griezmann was the architect of the third goal, rolling the ball from deep downfield into the path of Messi, who then squared for Suarez to tap into an empty net in the 66th minute.