Home / Sports
Sun, Oct 20, 2019 - Page 11　

Tai, others reach Denmark semis

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying, right, attends a media event in Odense, Denmark, on Sunday.

SCREEN GRAB: Wu Meng-ju, Taipei Times

Taiwanese badminton players on Friday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles at the Denmark Open in Odense.

Tai Tzu-ying cruised past Japan’s Aya Ohori to reach the women’s singles semi-finals in two straight sets, while compatriots Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han reached the semi-finals in men’s doubles and Wang Chi-lin and Cheng Chi-ya in mixed doubles.

In a match that lasted only 39 minutes, world No. 1 Tai scored a 21-16, 21-12 victory over world No. 26 Ohori. Tai next faces Chen Yufei of China.

Taiwanese duo Lu and Yang defeated the world No. 3 pairing, Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen of China, to reach the men’s doubles semi-finals in a 17-21, 21-14, 21-14 upset.

They next face world No. 1 duo Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon of Indonesia.

Taiwanese mixed-doubles duo Wang and Cheng battled Tang Chun-man and Tse Ying-suet of Hong Kong to win 21-11, 16-21, 21-18.

They next face Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Indonesia.

Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen fell short in his bid to advance to the men’s singles semi-final after losing to China’s Chen Long 17-21, 17-21.

This story has been viewed 722 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top