Tai, others reach Denmark semis

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese badminton players on Friday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles at the Denmark Open in Odense.

Tai Tzu-ying cruised past Japan’s Aya Ohori to reach the women’s singles semi-finals in two straight sets, while compatriots Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han reached the semi-finals in men’s doubles and Wang Chi-lin and Cheng Chi-ya in mixed doubles.

In a match that lasted only 39 minutes, world No. 1 Tai scored a 21-16, 21-12 victory over world No. 26 Ohori. Tai next faces Chen Yufei of China.

Taiwanese duo Lu and Yang defeated the world No. 3 pairing, Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen of China, to reach the men’s doubles semi-finals in a 17-21, 21-14, 21-14 upset.

They next face world No. 1 duo Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon of Indonesia.

Taiwanese mixed-doubles duo Wang and Cheng battled Tang Chun-man and Tse Ying-suet of Hong Kong to win 21-11, 16-21, 21-18.

They next face Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Indonesia.

Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen fell short in his bid to advance to the men’s singles semi-final after losing to China’s Chen Long 17-21, 17-21.