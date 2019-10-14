SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GYMNASTICS

Biles equals record

US star Simone Biles on Saturday equaled the all-time record of 23 world championship medals, but said that she had little time to reflect on her feat with two more finals to come. The 22-year-old Biles needed one more medal from yesterday’s beam and floor finals in Stuttgart to overtake Belarussian gymnast Vitaly Scherbo. “I don’t have time to think about these things. I think of my performances — and then dinner,” Biles told reporters when asked about equaling Scherbo’s record from the 1990s.

BASEBALL

Yankees take Game 1

The New York Yankees tagged the Houston Astros’ Zack Greinke in their American League Championship Series opener on Saturday. Greinke allowed two home runs in a span of three batters in the sixth inning and the Yankees went on to a 7-0 win at Minute Maid Park. “I think it’s important not to overreact to anything,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “And credit the Yankees for having a really good first game. We’ll see them tomorrow [yesterday].”

TENNIS

Medvedev dominates Zverev

Daniil Medvedev won his fourth title of a spectacular year with a thumping 6-4, 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai Masters final yesterday. The 23-year-old was at his ruthless best in the second set as he raced to a 5-0 lead before Zverev finally showed some resistance to hold serve. However, Medvedev served out the match with an emphatic ace to claim his second consecutive ATP Masters 1000 crown following his triumph in Cincinnati. When asked why he does not like celebrating his victories on court, Medvedev quipped: “I said it after Cincinnati, I think that everyone has been talking that they want to see something new. So I don’t celebrate my wins, just get the win and it’s done.”

CRICKET

India crush South Africa

India took 30 minutes to wrap up the South Africa tail after tea on Day 4 to win the second Test by an innings and 137 runs in Pune yesterday. Umesh Yadav picked up two quick wickets after the resumption of play in the final session, while Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with one as South Africa were bowled out for 189 runs in 67.2 overs. Yadav took 3-22 while Jadeja finished with 3-52 as the duo shared six wickets to wrap up the Proteas’ second innings, which lasted only 6.2 overs after the players returned to the field for the final session.

BOXING

Usyk wins pro debut

Oleksandr Usyk dominated in his professional heavyweight debut at the Wintrust Arena, earning a technical knockout win over Chazz Witherspoon in the seventh round in Chicago on Saturday night. In his highly anticipated pro debut, Usyk (17-0) showed his dominance over Witherspoon in the third round, teeing off with an array of jabs. Usyk landed a series of combinations in the fourth. Witherspoon spent most of the second half of the sixth round leaning on the ropes as Usyk had his way. Witherspoon (38-4) showed a strong chin, never going down, but his corner saw stopped the fight.