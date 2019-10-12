Cole, Astros beat Rays, advance

AP, HOUSTON, Texas

Gerrit Cole pitched another playoff masterpiece and the Houston Astros jumped to a quick lead, turning back the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 in Game 5 on Thursday to set up a titanic showdown with the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

After fellow aces Zack Greinke and Justin Verlander were unable to close out the scrappy Rays on the road, Cole made sure Houston moved on. Given a 4-0 cushion in the first inning, he dominated through the eighth in the decisive game of the AL Division Series, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits.

On deck, the heavyweight matchup so many fans wanted to see: Jose Altuve and the 107-win Astros against Aaron Judge and the 103-win Yankees. Game 1 is to be played in Houston today. The Astros won four of seven meetings this season.

“I’m just going to treat it like it’s the next game, man,” said Cole, who grew up a Yankees fan. “I mean, we know that they’re obviously very talented, and it’s going to be a dogfight.”

Michael Brantley and Altuve put the finishing touches on Thursday’s win, hitting back-to-back home runs in the eighth. The Astros advanced to their third straight ALCS, and are aiming for their second World Series crown in that span.

“What a hard-fought series,” Cole said. “I thought they played great.”

Facing Cole, the Rays were in trouble, especially after Altuve and Alex Bregman scored four times in the first against Tyler Glasnow.

Cole followed his 15-strikeout gem in a Game 2 win with another overpowering effort. The right-hander, who was originally drafted by them, but did not sign, improved to 18-0 in his past 24 starts.

Cole topped the majors with 326 strikeouts this season, led the AL with a 2.50 ERA and posted 20 wins, one behind Verlander for most in the big leagues.

The 29-year-old struck out the first two batters in the eighth before Willy Adames grounded out to end Cole’s night. He beat his chest once before walking to the dugout to a huge ovation from the rowdy sellout crowd of 43,418 at Minute Maid Park.

“Energy was so great all night,” Cole said.

“They deserved a hat tip,” he added.