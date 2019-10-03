Hsieh, Chan sisters tumble out of the China Open

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AFP, BEIJING

The Chan sisters yesterday crashed out of the doubles at the China Open, while the poor doubles form of fellow Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova continued into a second week as the top seeds also exited in the second round.

Sixth seeds Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan were 5-1 up against Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara before their form deserted them and they fell to a 7-5, 6-4 defeat in 1 hour, 39 minutes on the hard courts in Beijing.

The Japanese duo saved 10 of the 14 break points they faced and converted six of 11 to oust the Taiwanese, who have claimed four titles this season, and advance to a quarter-final against second seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.

Earlier, Hsieh and Strycova fell to a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in 1 hour, 16 minutes.

The Taiwanese-Czech top seeds converted only one of the four break points they created and won only 42 percent of points of their second serve to continue their poor form heading to the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China, later this month.

Following their defeat to the Chan sisters in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, Japan, Hsieh and Strycova lost their opening match at the Wuhan Open last week and were replaced at the top of the Race to Shenzhen rankings by Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka.

The Chan sisters are fifth in the rankings, 335 points ahead of Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Demi Schuurs, who rallied to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova and Katerina Siniakova 1-6, 6-3, 10-6 in their second-round clash yesterday.

The top eight pairings qualify for the tournament, which starts on Oct. 27.

In the men’s singles, an exhausted Andy Murray battled into a quarter-final for the first time in a year — and then immediately grabbed a snooze.

The former world No. 1 outlasted fellow Briton Cameron Norrie 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (4/7), 6-1 over nearly three grueling hours in hot and hazy Beijing.

The 32-year-old, now ranked a lowly 503, is to play top seed Dominic Thiem or Chinese wild-card Zhang Zhizhen in the last eight tomorrow.

On the mend after a career-saving hip operation in January, Murray looked all in afterward, and walked gingerly in and out of the post-match news conference.

Blowing out his cheeks several times, the three-time Grand Slam champion said that he had slept in the 90 minutes between his victory and talking to reporters.

“I’m tired, I just had a sleep before coming. I mean, I’m really tired,” he said.

To save his creaking body from more punishment, Murray said that he switched tactics in the deciding third set.

“I decided if I want to win I have to go and take risks and come to the net, try and finish the points quicker, which I did,” he said.

Murray on Tuesday defeated US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini for his biggest scalp since his return to singles tennis in mid-August.

The hard-fought triumph over 69th-ranked Norrie means he reaches the last eight in singles on the ATP Tour for the first time since Shenzhen in September last year.

Murray showed several flashes of irritation as the first set against Norrie went to the tiebreak, chuntering away in the direction of his coaching team courtside.

However, he regained his composure and captured the set thanks to an untimely double fault by his compatriot.

The 24-year-old broke Murray’s serve in the sixth game of the second set and Murray was struggling, bending over between points with his hands on his knees to catch his breath.