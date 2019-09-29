South Africa power past Namibia; polish missing

Reuters, TOYOTA, Japan

South Africa’s electric wing Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries as they eased to a nine-try 57-3 win over neighbors Namibia, but it was a far from a polished performance in the Rugby World Cup Pool B clash at the City of Toyota Stadium yesterday.

Billed the “African derby,” there was only ever going to be one winner, despite what Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus termed his “fringe” selection. Minnows Namibia simply could not cope with the physicality of South Africa.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi got a brace, while loose forwards Francois Louw, Schalk Brits and Siya Kolisi, fullback Warrick Gelant and center Lukhanyo Am crossed for tries, but there was a lack of cohesion and, at times, quality to South Africa’s play that will worry Erasmus.

They face Italy on Friday in Fukuroi in a match that should decide second place in the pool, while Namibia face the daunting prospect of playing New Zealand in Tokyo on Sunday next week.

The number of unforced errors made by the Springboks, especially in the first half, was high and Elton Jantjies did little to suggest he is pushing Handre Pollard for a starting place at flyhalf with some poor decisionmaking and execution.

Namibia, made up almost entirely of amateur players, never stopped trying to run the ball, but did not make a single line-break.