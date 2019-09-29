Japan score massive upset over Ireland

AP, SHIZUOKA, Japan

The Miracle of Brighton has a sequel. Japan shook up the Rugby World Cup with another seismic result in beating Ireland 19-12 yesterday.

Finding Ireland vulnerable on the edges through their zippy backs and employing suffocating line speed that checked the Ireland attack, Japan pulled off what some many consider an even bigger surprise than their famed defeat of South Africa at the 2015 World Cup in Brighton, England, one of sport’s great upsets.

Ireland, unlike the Springboks seemed to do four years ago, were not taking the hosts lightly. They knew exactly what was coming and a team who were ranked No. 1 just a week ago, a team who averaged 48 points against Japan, were overcome and kept scoreless in the second half.

Ireland led 12-3 after the first quarter and looked to be rolling ominously, but Japan, emboldened by their raucous home fans, found Ireland weak on the wings and began to pin them back in their own half, earning pressure penalties that flyhalf Yu Tamura slotted.

Japan trailed only 12-9 at half-time, which came as a relief to Ireland, who typically finish strong, but the unrelenting tackling from Japan in the second half rattled them. When winger Kenki Fukuoka, a late addition to the reserves after recovering from a calf muscle injury, crossed in the 59th minute, the try and Japan’s first lead in the match was richly deserved.

Tamura converted and added a penalty, and minutes later fulltime was greeted by a roar that was probably heard 180km away in the capital, Tokyo.

Ireland’s confidence was high coming off an emphatic 27-3 win over Scotland in Yokohama, a far more impressive opener than Japan getting past Russia 30-10 nervously on opening night and they started brilliantly.

Flyhalf Jack Carty, in place for the injured Jonathan Sexton and making his second career start, was directing Ireland with a veteran’s confidence.

His cross-kick to Garry Ringrose was pinpoint for the center to catch and score their first try. Not long after that, Carty’s chip was tapped back by Ringrose over his shorter opposite Ryoto Nakamura for fullback Rob Kearney to catch and dive to the tryline.

After 21 minutes, Ireland led 12-3, but from then on were almost entirely confined to their own half.

No. 8 Amanaki Mafi came out of a ruck clutching his side and was replaced by regular captain Mitchel Leitch, who was supposed to be rested, but led his side in hurling himself at green jerseys and cutting them down with increasing regularity.

Japan continued to probe the outsides and pushed Ireland off their own scrum ball for the reward of two more Tamura penalty kicks, and a near try in injury time. Hooker Shota Horie, who had already made 10 carries, seven tackles, one turnover and one line-out steal in the half, kicked ahead for Lomano Lemeki, but the ball just beat him into touch.

Ireland were only three points up, but had won 28 matches in a row over more than three years when they led at halftime.

However, halftime was only a brief respite.

Japan stayed on attack, preying on turnovers and fumbles and bumbles.

Japan’s try came from an error. From a scrum in their own 22, Chris Farrell ran into C.J. Stander and gave scrum ball to Japan. The home side flew into contact, set up rucks, and a miss-pass from Nakamura flicked on by Timothy Lafaele found Fukuoka on the outside to score.