SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

BADMINTON

Trio make semi-finals

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying, Chou Tien-chen and Wang Tzu-wei kept their hopes of winning at the Korea Open alive, advancing to the semi-finals in Incheon, South Korea, yesterday. World No. 1 Tai won 24-22, 22-20 against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in their women’s singles quarter-final and faces world No. 6 Ratchanok Intanon for a spot in the final. Chou, who is seeded third in the tournament, beat Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia 21-18, 21-9 in the men’s singles. The two started aggressively, remaining neck and neck until 8-8, when Chou seized the initiative by taking the next three points. The Taiwanese widened the gap with a separate five-point run and remained in front to close out the first game. In the second game, Chou gained the upper hand early and gave his opponent no chance to rally, losing only nine points before finishing the match in 39 minutes. In his semi-final, Chou faces Wang, who defeated Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-10, 15-21, 21-13.

GOLF

Hur Mi-jung leads Indy

Hur Mi-jung shot a nine-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. Hur had a bogey-free round at the Brickyard Crossing course in Indiana, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. “I was trying to keep on being present,” Hur said. “That’s the key to play good today... If you think about the future, mess up everything. It’s really hard to do it, but that’s my goal for the whole year.” England’s Bronte Law was two strokes back alongside Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Japan’s Sakura Yokomine. Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun was in a share of 23rd after a three-under-par round of 69, while Hsu Wei-ling was below the projected cut with a 73.

SOCCER

Belotti brace guides Torino

Torino Skipper Andrea Belotti’s quick-fire second-half double, including a sensational overhead-kick in front of goal, sealed a 2-1 comeback win in Serie A over AC Milan on Thursday. Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek had put Milan ahead from the spot after 18 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico. However, in four-minute spell, Belotti sealed all three points for Walter Mazzarri’s side. “We didn’t want to lose a third in a row,” Belotti said.

SOCCER

FIFA mulls Iran trip

FIFA is weighing sending a delegation to Tehran to make sure female fans are admitted to the World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Cambodia on Oct. 10. Former France World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff told reporters on Thursday that he would be part of any delegation. “Iran is a hot topic and I am organizing myself to be there on October 10,” Djorkaeff said. It was his first interview since his appointment a week ago as chief executive officer of the FIFA Foundation, whose objectives include making soccer more accessible to women in the Middle East. The presence of a delegation is important “to show that FIFA intervened there with conviction,” he said. On Sunday, Gianni Infantino, president of the governing body of world soccer, said he had been “assured” by Iran that women could attend the match. Iranian women have been banned from stadiums since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.