England and Italy outclass North American opponents

AFP, KOBE and FUKUOKA, Japan

England produced a slick performance to beat the US 45-7 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan yesterday, earning a vital bonus-point win ahead of sterner Pool C tests against Argentina and France, while Italy outclassed Canada in Pool B.

Eddie Jones’s men made their forward dominance count, scoring seven tries at Kobe Misaki Stadium against the US, who played the final 10 minutes with 14 men after the tournament’s first red card, with flanker John Quill sent off after a shoulder charge connected with Owen Farrell’s head.

Referee Nic Berry checked the TV pictures before sending Quill from the pitch.

Italy’s 48-7 thumping of Canada in Fukuoka all but confirmed their automatic entry into the next World Cup, leaving coach Conor O’Shea with one remaining mission in Japan.

He wants Italy to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time, but that will require a huge lift in performance as they prepare for a clash with heavyweights South Africa next week.

With a powerful forward pack and free-running backline, Italy have so far notched 14 tries to have two bonus-point wins in two matches against minnows Namibia and Canada, putting them atop Pool B, but with the All Blacks and the Springboks to play — the overwhelming favorites to advance from their group.

Barring an upset by either Canada or Namibia against the top sides, Italy are assured of at least third in their pool to be guaranteed a berth at the 2023 World Cup in France.

“The first objective we had was to play two matches in four days and I think we have demonstrated that we can qualify for the next World Cup as well,” the coach said.