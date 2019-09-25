Goldschmidt hits homer in Arizona return

AP, PHOENIX, Arizona

The Arizona Diamondbacks made it obvious they appreciated Paul Goldschmidt on his return to the desert, honoring him with a tribute video before the game and multiple ovations throughout the evening.

Clearly, everyone thought this night was a pretty big deal — except for the man being honored. The stoic first baseman still had work to do.

Goldschmidt on Monday smacked a two-run homer in his Chase Field reunion and Yadier Molina also had a two-run shot as the St Louis Cardinals beat the Diamondbacks 9-7 for their sixth straight win.

“It’s all what you make of it, and for me this was just another game,” Goldschmidt said. “I’m appreciative of all the fans coming out, cheering me on, the standing ovation, but I just didn’t want to make too big a deal of it.”

For Goldschmidt, the real importance of the game was that his team won again.

The Cardinals have a three-and-a-half-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. St Louis have five games remaining in the regular season, while Milwaukee have six.

The Diamondbacks — who have hung around the fringes of the National League wild-card race for months — were eliminated from post-season contention.

“We left some money on the table throughout the course of the season, and those are the things that we are going to have to address and tighten up a little bit,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Goldschmidt had a big night on his return to Arizona after playing eight seasons for the Diamondbacks from 2011 to last year.

He got a loud ovation from fans in the first inning before drawing a walk.

In the third inning, he drove a changeup from Alex Young just over the right-center field fence for his 32nd homer of the season and the 100th of his career at Chase Field, which is the most in the stadium’s history.

“Good for Goldy,” St Louis manager Mike Shildt said.

“Obviously, in the moment, but it’s just a really special return for him I’m sure,” he said. “Really class job with the tribute.”

Adam Wainwright (14-9) won his fifth straight start, though he did not have his best stuff. He gave up eight hits and five runs over five innings.

Young (7-5) gave up six earned runs over five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Arizona fell behind 6-2 in the fifth inning after Molina’s two-run homer, but scored three runs off Wainwright in the fifth to pull within one.

St Louis got breathing room in the eighth inning when Harrison Bader ripped a solo homer to left field, before the offense added two more runs in the ninth.

Carlos Martinez earned his 24th save.

The Cardinals were sharp in another win, despite coming off an intense four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs, who are also fighting for playoff position.

Goldschmidt said the team’s stoic personality has been an asset.

“We don’t get too down or too excited,” Goldschmidt said. “We just play hard every day.”

Elsewhere, the Rays moved into sole possession of the second American League wild-card spot with a 7-4 win over the Red Sox, the Nationals routed the Phillies 7-2, the Marlins mastered the Mets 8-4 and the Blue Jays edged the Orioles 11-10 in 15 innings.