Bournemouth up to third after thrashing Saints 3-1

AFP, SOUTHAMPTON, England

AFC Bournemouth on Friday moved into third place in the Premier League with a 3-1 win against south-coast rivals Southampton.

Eddie Howe’s side took control in the local derby at St Mary’s thanks to first-half goals from Nathan Ake and Harry Wilson.

James Ward-Prowse’s penalty reduced the deficit after halftime, but Bournemouth survived a late barrage of pressure before Callum Wilson sealed their third league win this season.

It was Bournemouth’s first-ever win at Southampton after 16 attempts.

“That’s a very nice feeling at this early stage, but that’s all it is. We need to keep grounded,” Howe said of Bournemouth’s top four spot. “We rarely get those moments in football where you get that pure emotion and joy for a few seconds. Then you start thinking about next week.”

Bournemouth took the lead in the 10th minute when former Chelsea defender Ake rose above a crowd of defenders to power a header past Angus Gunn from Diego Rico’s corner.

Josh King and Philip Billing carved open the Saints defense with a swift exchange of passes, leaving Callum Wilson to slot into the bottom corner for the on-loan Liverpool midfielder’s third goal of the season.

Southampton’s Che Adams was brought down by Steve Cook’s clumsy challenge in the penalty area and Ward-Prowse stepped up to drill the spot-kick past Ramsdale.

Cherries goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saved well from Danny Ings before Wilson was gifted the third goal deep into stoppage-time when he tapped into the empty net after a mix-up between Gunn and Jan Bednarek.