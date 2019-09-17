European hero Pettersen announces her retirement

AFP, GLENEAGLES, Scotland

Suzann Pettersen on Sunday announced her retirement from professional golf after sinking the winning putt in Europe’s thrilling Solheim Cup victory over the US at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Europe beat the US 14.5-13.5, with Norwegian Pettersen holing a birdie putt on the final hole for the vital one-up win over Marina Alex.

The 38-year-old was playing in her ninth Solheim Cup, but it was a rare outing in the past two years.

She gave birth to her first child, Herman, just over a year ago and only made the tournament as a shock wild-card selection by captain Catriona Matthew.

“This is the end of my Solheim career, and the end for me in professional golf,” Pettersen said. “This is it. I’m completely done. Today was a dream come true and it was a real team effort. If it hadn’t been for my teammates I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did, but life has changed for me so much over the past couple of years. I’m just delighted I know what it feels like to win as a mom, but this is the end for me in professional golf.”

Pettersen has been a professional for 18 years, winning the European Rookie of the Year title in 2001 and then going on to win 23 times, including two majors.

“Suzann has been a great role model, a true great of women’s golf and we wish her well,” Matthew said. “Today was a dream come true for me. My team played their hearts out and the fact it came down to the last putt on the final hole was just amazing. This is definitely the best moment of my career, it even tops winning the British Open, but I think it is harder watching than playing.”

For US skipper Juli Inkster it was a first defeat in three matches.

“It was a tough loss, but I told my team that the sun will still come up tomorrow and it was an honor to do this job three times,” Inkster said. “Today was special for women’s golf. The Europeans played great, and now we look forward to Toledo in 2021 and trying to get the cup back.”