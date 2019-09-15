SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ICE HOCKEY

Pay dispute shutters tourney

The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the Four Nations women’s tournament in November because it cannot guarantee its players’ participation due to an ongoing pay dispute. The federation on Friday announced the decision, saying that uncertainty regarding their players’ status has made it difficult for the three other competing nations to make travel plans. Sweden’s top players are boycotting their national team over pay and working conditions. The players last month also skipped a Five Nations tournament in Finland and have yet to agree a new contract with the federation.

GOLF

Chappell joins 59 club

Kevin Chappell on Friday made a scintillating return to the US PGA Tour, joining one of golf’s most exclusive clubs by firing an 11-under-par 59 in the second round of the Greenbrier. Chappell, who had back surgery 10 months ago and is playing his first tour event since November last year, posted just the 11th sub-60 round on the US PGA Tour. He had a chance to join Jim Furyk as the only players to card a 58 on tour, but his birdie putt at the ninth curled left at the hole. “Ten months ago I was on the couch and couldn’t walk,” he said, his voice breaking. Chappell’s 11 birdies included a record-equaling nine in a row.

TENNIS

Clijsters, Golovin to return

Belgium’s Kim Clijsters and France’s Tatiana Golovin are to return to the sport, they said in surprise announcements on Thursday and Friday. Seven years after retiring from tennis a second time, Clijsters is attempting another comeback at age 36. The former No. 1 and four-time major champion said she is planning to return next year, although she is not yet ready to say exactly when, where or how often she will compete. Golovin is also to return, despite having retired 11 years ago. The 31-year-old former world No. 12 was forced to retire aged 20 due to lower back inflammation. “The goal was to be ready early next year, but things are going fast and now I plan to resume perhaps by mid-October,” she said.

TENNIS

Big hitters to join ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are among the top 10 who are to play for their nations at the new ATP Cup in Australia in January, organizers said yesterday. Andy Murray will also compete, with his protected No. 2 ranking giving Britain entry to the tournament, even though they are outside of the 24-team qualifying cut. In total, 27 of the world’s top 30 male players have committed to the event, which is to see nations split into six groups, with eight teams emerging from the round-robin stage to compete in the knockout phase.

SOCCER

Aluko decries racist reviews

England star Eni Aluko has condemned Amazon for not removing racist reviews of her memoir posted on the online retailer’s Web site. Of the 31 reviews on Amazon’s UK site, 27 gave They Don’t Teach This a one-star rating. The book details the discrimination Aluko faced during her England career. Customers have used the platform to call the book “anti-white racist drivel” and “fiction.” Aluko, who is black, and her publishers have asked Amazon to delete the racist reviews, but they remained on the site on Friday night. Aluko said the reviews were “clearly motivated by tribalism, bitterness and hatred,” and wrote in a column for the Guardian that “sometimes the law is the only solution.”