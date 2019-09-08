SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

Taiwan makes U-18 final

Taiwan on Friday secured a spot in the final of the U-18 Baseball World Cup in Busan, South Korea, after the US edged the hosts in earlier in the day. Taiwan are second in the standings with three wins and one loss, behind the US with 4-1. Taiwan and Canada were to play the last game of the super round yesterday, while Taiwan are to play the US in the final today.

ICE HOCKEY

Women picked to officiate

The NHL for the first time selected four female officials to work on the ice at prospect tournaments this weekend. Katie Guay and Kelly Cooke were selected as referees, while Kirsten Welsh and Kendall Hanley are to work on the line, the league announced on Friday. It is to be the first time women have officiated at the pre-training camp prospects tournament level. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman previously said he envisions a woman officiating at the league level, without providing a timeline. Guay is the most experienced of the four, having refereed women’s games last year at the Winter Olympics.

RUGBY UNION

Chester Williams dead at 49

Chester Williams, the left winger in South Africa’s side that won the 1995 World Cup, died on Friday, aged 49, a relative said. It is believed that Williams had a heart attack in Cape Town, where he lived and worked as a rugby coach. Williams was the only black player in the World Cup-winning side that defeated New Zealand 15-12 after extra time at Ellis Park. Williams died less than two months after the death of James Small, the other winger on the team. “The news of Chester’s passing is devastating and hard to believe, as he was still young and seemingly in good health,” South Africa Rugby president Mark Alexander said. “Chester was a true pioneer in South African rugby and his performances at the World Cup in 1995 will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of our rugby public.”

CLIMBING

Man defeats elevator

It might not match the feeling of winning a world championship, but Polish climber Marcin Dzienski’s feat of racing and defeating an elevator up 23m will certainly have given him a lift. The 2016 world champion who is regarded by many as one of the top speed climbers, took 12.12 seconds to achieve the feat as part of a Red Bull event in Warsaw. Few would have given Dzienski a fighting chance in the man-versus-machine battle up six floors, but the 26-year-old defied all expectations to climb up a specially designed wall and pip the elevator in a close contest. Dzienski, who honed his skills as a youngster scaling apple trees in his grandfather’s orchard, is raising awareness about sport climbing, which is to make its Olympic debut next year.

RACING

Correa in induced coma

Juan Manuel Correa is in an induced coma in a London hospital after suffering complications following a crash in which Anthoine Hubert was killed at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix. Correa, 22, broke his legs and sustained a spinal injury when he crashed with Hubert during a Formula Two race. Correa, grandson of former Ecuadorian president Rodrigo Borja, was moved to London from a Belgian hospital, where he underwent four hours of surgery. The racer’s parents, Juan Carlos and Maria Correa, said in a statement: “On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome” and had fallen into acute respiratory failure before being put into an induced coma.