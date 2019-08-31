SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY UNION

Etzebeth faces assault probe

South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has denied any wrongdoing after an alleged racial assault at a bar on Sunday, as he met with the South African Human Rights Commission (HRC) following a complaint by a member of the public. Local media reports said that a man was allegedly racially and physically abused in Langebaan by a group that contained Etzebeth. The commission confirmed it spoke with Etzebeth on Thursday to inform him of the process. Etzebeth has been named in the Springboks’ 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan and is a key leadership figure within the team. If found guilty, Etzebeth would have to issue a public apology and might have to pay a fine, but beyond that, it could have a significant effect on his reputation and standing within the team.

BASKETBALL

Warrant out for Cousins

Alabama police have issued an arrest warrant for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, USA Today Sports reported on Thursday. The Mobile Municipal Court listed a charge of third-degree harassing communications, but provided no details. The warrant comes two days after TMZ released an audio recording allegedly of Cousins threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend during an argument about their seven-year-old son. The NBA and the Lakers on Tuesday released statements saying that they were investigating the allegations.

FOOTBALL

Russell comes out as bi

NFL defensive end Ryan Russell came out as bisexual in interviews published on Thursday, saying that he hopes the revelation would not hinder his return to the league. Russell said he decided to go public with his sexual identity to be the best version of himself. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Cowboys in 2015. After one season in Dallas he played two for the Buccaneers, playing 14 games in 2017. He missed last season after sustaining a shoulder surgery, and said his twin goals now are “returning to the NFL and living my life openly... Those two objectives shouldn’t be in conflict, but judging from the fact that there isn’t a single openly LGBTQ player in the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball or the NHL, brings me pause.”

CYCLING

Herrada wins sixth stage

A day after seeing his older brother miss out on a stage victory, Jesus Herrada on Thursday came through with a strong late charge on the final climb to win the sixth leg of the Vuelta a Espana, with Belgian rider Dylan Teuns coming in second to take the overall lead. Herrada moved past Teuns with about 200m to go on the 198.9km stage that finished on a mountaintop in Ares del Maestrat. Jose Herrada was in the breakaway group on Wednesday, but could not keep up with stage winner Angel Madrazo. It was the first Grand Tour win for Jesus Herrada, who last year wore the leader’s red jersey on two Vuelta stages. Yesterday, riders were to face a 183km stage that was to end on another mountain. Former leader Miguel Angel Lopez dropped to third overall. David de la Cruz moved to second. Irishman Nicolas Roche, one of the early overall leaders, was among the riders who had to withdraw after a crash about 100km into the race, along with Rigoberto Uran, Hugh Carthy and Victor de la Parte.