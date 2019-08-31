Ko’s blemish-free streak ends after 114 holes

Reuters

Ko Jin-young’s mind-boggling run of blemish-free holes ended at 114, when she had a bogey during the opening round at the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon on Thursday.

Ko’s streak finished in surprising fashion when she missed a 1m par at the ninth hole at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon.

The world No. 1 looked mortified when the ball dribbled left and barely touched the hole.

“I did decelerate so I made bogey,” she said of the putt.

Ko had not dropped a shot since the second hole of the third round of the Women’s British Open, where she finished third.

The South Korean then negotiated 72 holes at last week’s CP Women’s Open in Ontario without a hiccup en route to victory.

LPGA officials could not find any record of a player previously having gone longer than Ko without a dropped shot.

The run was on Ko’s mind from the third round in Canada and in some respects she was almost relieved it was broken.

“Now it’s done and my mind has more freedom,” she said. “I don’t need to think about bogeys. I can focus more for tomorrow.

Her bogey was the lone dropped shot in a four-under-par 68 that left her four behind the leaders, Australian Hannah Green and South Korean Hur Mi-jung.

Taiwan had a good showing in the first round, with Hsu Wei-ling carding a six-under 66 to tie for fifth place and Chien Peiyun posting three-under for a share of 34th. Heather Lin is projected to not make the cut after carding a five-over.

