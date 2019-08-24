Wang, Siniakova survive scares to reach Bronx semis

Reuters

Top seed Wang Qiang and fifth-seeded Katerina Siniakova on Thursday had to battle back from a set down to beat unseeded opponents and advance to the Bronx Open semi-finals.

Wang failed to win a game in the opening set against Russia’s Anna Blinkova before storming back to win 0-6, 6-1, 6-4 in 90 minutes.

“I didn’t have too much feeling in the first set,” the Chinese player told reporters. “In the second set, I started again, so I found my way.”

Blinkova did not face a break point in the first set, but Wang turned the tables in the second, winning five games in a row after going up a break.

In the final set, Blinkova saved two match points with Wang serving at 5-3, but the top seed set up three more on her opponent’s serve in the next game to clinch the win.

Wang is next to play Italy’s Camila Giorgi, who beat France’s Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1.

Siniakova saved two match points in her 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 win over American Bernarda Pera in an encounter that lasted 2 hours, 27 minutes.

Both players broke each other three times and had nearly identical statistics on serve, but it was the second-set tiebreak that made the difference for the 23-year-old Czech.

“It was a really tough match,” Siniakova told reporters. “[Pera is] aggressive, she plays so fast and I was under pressure.”

“I was just trying to keep fighting and play every point. I was happy that I could come back and it was a good match for me,” she added.

Siniakova is next to take on Poland’s unseeded Magda Linette, who beat 10th seed Karolina Muchova 6-7 (7/4), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in a match that lasted 2 hours, 47 minutes.

WINSTON-SALEM OPEN

Reuters

The quarter-finals of the Winston-Salem Open have been rescheduled after heavy rain on Thursday saw only one match get under way before play was suspended, organizers of the North Carolina event said.

Top seed Benoit Paire was leading Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 4-3 in the opening set of the first quarter-final before bad weather rolled in and caused power outages.

The semi-finals were also scheduled to take place yesterday.