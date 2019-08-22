Ajax struggle to draw in qualifying

AP, NICOSIA, Cyprus

Champions League semi-finalists Ajax face a fight to qualify for this season’s group stage after drawing at Cypriot team APOEL Nicosia 0-0 in the first leg of their playoff on Tuesday.

Ajax started strongly, but APOEL came close to winning the game in the last half hour, with Andrija Pavlovic heading against the bar and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana forced to make excellent saves.

Ajax played the last 10 minutes with 10 men after rightback Noussair Mazraoui was sent off with a second yellow card.

“We gave the ball away too easily and we must improve next week,” Ajax forward and captain Dusan Tadic said. “I expect the same compact defensive zone from APOEL in the second game, but we need to play much better in the second leg.”

The four-time European champions have to play qualifying because of the relatively low UEFA ranking of the Dutch league, which they won last season.

Ajax scraped through the previous round of qualifying, beating Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki 5-4 on aggregate.

Also, Czech club Slavia Prague are on target to reach the group stage for the first time in 12 years after beating CFR Cluj 1-0 away in their first leg.

Lukas Masopust scored from a corner in the first half, while Romanian champions Cluj saw Mario Rondon hit the woodwork and Billel Omrani’s penalty saved.

It has been six years since a Romanian club last reached the group stage.

Belgium’s Brugge won at LASK Linz 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Hans Vanaken, and could play in the group stage for the third time in four seasons if they hold on in the second leg.

All second-leg games are next week.