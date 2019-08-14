Doping scandal snarls Thai lifters

AFP, CHIANG MAI, Thailand

Thai weightlifter Sarat Sumpradit eats up to 10 egg whites for breakfast, works out four hours a day and is banned from his smartphone at night as his training shifts into high gear for the World Championships.

However, the 25-year-old has a problem: Thailand is under a self-imposed ban from weightlifting for doping, meaning that the hosts might be unrepresented at next month’s World Championships on home turf in Pattaya.

After nine Thai lifters were suspended following drug tests, Thailand is facing a crisis in its most successful Olympic sport less than a year before the Tokyo Games.

“I’m fighting for those who have been suspended,” Sarat said after his afternoon workout. “There are only a few of us left.”

With five Olympic gold medals since 2004, all won by women, weightlifting has been a rare sporting success story for the Southeast Asian nation, turning ordinary people into celebrities.

The dream turned sour last year, when Thailand was caught in a global doping crackdown by weightlifting authorities that was prompted by a threat to expel the sport from the Olympics.

Nine Thais, including reigning Olympic champions Sukanya Srisurat and Sopita Tanasan, have returned positive drug tests since the World Championships in November last year, when Thailand finished second in the medals table.

It prompted Thailand to voluntarily ban itself from competition, ruling its lifters out of the World Championships in Pattaya and next year’s Olympics.

However, the Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association wants athletes who did not test positive to compete.

A final decision is to be made next month by the International Weightlifting Federation, which has come under sustained calls to act after a long list of doping incidents.

Nine nations, including China, were suspended from competition after retesting of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics ensnared dozens of cheats.

At a stuffy training camp in Chiang Mai, Sarat said that his teammates were unfairly targeted.

“We were on the same team. We went to the Olympics together. We ate and trained the same way, but why didn’t I test positive?” he said, suggesting a conspiracy against the Thai team. “If you can cut the Thai team, other countries might have chances.”

However, he added that the sport needs to clean up its act.

“The strength should really come from yourself and your determination to train,” he said.

The men’s and women’s team sleep in dorms near the gym and eat three high-protein meals a day. At about 9:30pm, coaches whisk away their phones to ensure a sound night’s sleep.

Thailand said that the athletes who tested positive were given a pain relief gel by a former coach that — unbeknown to them — had small traces of an anabolic steroid.

Association honorary president Intarat Yodbangtoey also suspects that the nation was singled out, as many of the athletes passed tests before their samples were among others sent for a second, more stringent round of testing.

“We teach them a lot: Don’t drink, don’t eat, and don’t inject anything,” he said. “Where is the justice?”

Many of the weightlifters are from the countryside where the sport offers a way out of poverty, and that the scandal had left them feeling “hopeless,” he added.

“It will kill them,” he said of penalties that could be handed down after the International Testing Agency rules on the cases.