Eddie Jones warns of World Cup chaos after red card

Reuters, LONDON

England coach Eddie Jones has described the red card shown to All Blacks lock Scott Barrett on Saturday as “ridiculous” and warned that such decisions could wreck the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Barrett was sent off for a shoulder charge to the head of Australia captain Michael Hooper during New Zealand’s 47-26 loss to the Wallabies in Perth.

“I thought it was ridiculous mate,” Jones said after England beat Wales 33-19 in a World Cup warm-up at Twickenham on Sunday.

“A bloke gets tackled, he goes to be second man in and his shoulder hits his head and he gets a red card. We can’t have that in the game. There’s got to be some common sense,” he said.

Global governing body World Rugby has this year ordered referees to dismiss players for dangerous tackles in the head and neck area, regardless of intent, as they look to make the game safer.

Jones — who previously coached Australia — said that two incidents in their own game on Sunday could have resulted in dismissals under the harshest interpretation of the law and called for some consistency in its application at the World Cup from Sept. 20 to Nov. 3.

“We saw a red card yesterday [Saturday] which affected the game,” the Australian said. “We need to get some consistency into that area of the game. In the World Cup if you lose a player through a red card as New Zealand did yesterday, it makes the game very difficult.”