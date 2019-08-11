City have sizzling start to season with 5-0 victory

Reuters and AFP, LONDON and LIVERPOOL

Raheem Sterling yesterday scored a hat-trick as champions Manchester City made a convincing start to their title defense with a 5-0 win over West Ham United in a game that saw heavy use of video review.

Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, preferred by Pep Guardiola to Sergio Aguero in attack, opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a deft close-range finish after a scorching burst and low cross from Kyle Walker.

Sterling made it 2-0 six minutes after the interval with a cool finish after Kevin de Bruyne had a burst from midfield.

Jesus then became the first player to have a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) in the English Premier League when, in the 53rd minute, he finished off Sterling’s pass.

However, the VAR judged that Sterling was marginally offside as he ran into the box.

VAR was used again to review and eventually validate Sterling’s second, when he collected a lofted ball into the box.

The video staff were busy again in the 84th minute, when City were awarded a penalty for Issa Diop’s foul on Riyad Mahrez.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could be without inspirational goalkeeper Alisson Becker for a number of weeks after the Brazilian sustained a calf injury in Friday’s 4-1 thrashing of Norwich City.

The European champions are aiming to end a 30-year wait to win the Premier League after missing by only one point last season.

Norwich captain Grant Hanley’s hapless own-goal just seven minutes in set the tone for what could be a long season for the Canaries before Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi netted as Liverpool shot out of the blocks.

However, the Reds’ joy was curtailed when Alisson pulled up after kicking the ball clear from a routine goal-kick and needed support to limp off the field.

“Nothing bad to say about the game apart from Ali’s injury,” said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who confirmed that his No. 1 would miss Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea.

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian only joined Liverpool this week on a free transfer after Simon Mignolet departed to join Club Brugge.

However, the former West Ham United stopper could now have a huge role to play in the coming weeks to ensure that Klopp’s men cede no early ground in the title race to City with tricky matches against Southampton