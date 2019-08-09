Woods continues to have unique effect on sports in mother’s native Thailand

AP, JERSEY CITY, New Jersey

Tiger Woods’ first vacation to Thailand was a lot different than when he goes there for work.

“No one knew who I was,” Woods said on Wednesday with a smile.

That might be true when no one’s trying to bother him at a resort with his mother, children and girlfriend. Still, there is no question that Woods is one of Thailand’s most lauded sports heroes.

His mother was born and raised in Thailand. Since his first Masters win in 1997, Woods’ face has been plastered across Bangkok’s newspapers and TV stations throughout his highs and lows.

Woods identified himself as “Cablinasian” — Caucasian, Black, American Indian and Asian — on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1997. Even so, he has always reciprocated the special kinship he has with his Thai roots.

“We wanted to have at least one time where the kids got a chance to experience Thailand with my mom, and so it was special for all of us,” Woods said. “The fact that my kids got a chance to be with my mom in her home country was pretty special, considering that that may never happen again.”

Woods has won his share of tournaments in the Southeast Asian country — he won the 1998 and 2000 Johnnie Walker Classics in Phuket and Bangkok.

The 1998 victory was the most memorable — he started the final round eight shots behind Ernie Els, shot 65 and beat Els in a playoff. That remains his greatest final-round comeback.

It was at the 1998 tournament in Phuket that Chuah Choo Chiang, senior director of communications for the PGA Tour who has spent most of his career involved in Asian Tour golf, truly realized the effect Woods had on the region.

“As Tiger was about to win the tournament, one of the Thai players said: ‘Hey, it’s no problem, it’s a win for Thailand as well,’” Choo Chiang said. “And this was a professional on the Asian Tour.”

It was like that beyond the borders of Thailand, stretching all over the world. Woods has played in every continent except Antarctica — and returned with a trophy from each. His appeal is massive and it is particularly strong across Asia.

Woods has played in Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, China, Malaysia, Turkey, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The two tournaments he hosts have title sponsors from South Korea and India.

He is to return to Japan in October for an exhibition and for the Zozo Championship, the first PGA Tour event in the country.

He played in his mother’s home country for the first time in 1997.

According to a Sports Illustrated story, Woods landed in Bangkok after a 20-hour flight from Los Angeles. The airplane’s first-class cabin was bombarded by cameras and journalists from four of the five national TV stations, who began broadcasting live.

This was two months before he won the Masters, which set off the first phase of “Tigermania.”

Woods was exhausted from the flight and his hectic start to the season. In the delirium, one reporter asked what Woods would like to say to the Thai people.

“I’ll sign everything outside,” a bleary Woods said, according to the story.

To this day, Thailand’s frenzy for Woods continues.

Choo Chiang said that the excitement levels are the same — if not higher — especially since Woods won the Tour Championship at the end of last season and the Masters in April, his first major in 11 years.

“You see young kids in Thailand having the same reaction as to what kids had 20 years before,” Choo Chiang said. “They’re emulating his swing. They’re just in full awe of Tiger.”