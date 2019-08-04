Manchester United to set defender signing record

AP, LONDON

Manchester United are set to break the world transfer record for a defender after agreeing to pay ￡80 million (US$97.27 million) to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City, a person with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The person spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, because the transfer for the 26-year-old Maguire has yet to be finalized.

United have been pursuing the centerback for more than a year since his standout performance at last year’s FIFA World Cup for England.

They finally agreed to Leicester’s asking price with just a week remaining in the summer transfer window ahead of the English Premier League season opening.

The fee eclipses the deals for Matthijs de Ligt to leave Ajax for Juventus last month for 75 million euros (US$83.47 million), and for Virgil van Dijk to join Liverpool from Southampton for up to ￡75 million in January last year.

Leicester’s hand in the negotiations with United was strengthened by Maguire signing a new five-year contract in September last year.

Leicester are to be receiving ￡80 million two years after paying about one-fifth of that fee to sign Maguire from Hull.

As it stands, Maguire would be the seventh central defender at United going into the season, alongside Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Axel Tuanzebe.

United open their campaign against Chelsea on Aug. 11. They are trying to return to the Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.